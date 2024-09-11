No leave due to sick children: Company bans employees from using ‘excuses’ in the name of their kids

A company's ban on employees taking leave to care for sick children has sparked outrage online. Critics argue the policy neglects family responsibilities, disproportionately affecting women and forcing parents to choose between work and their children's health.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published11 Sep 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Representative Image of woman taking care of ill child while working.
Representative Image of woman taking care of ill child while working.(Pexels)

After a manager's bizarre sick leave policy left the Internet scratching its head, another company's ban on leave to care for ill children has left netizens fuming.

According to an internal note from a company, the employees were prohibited from taking a leave because their child was sick.

The company also said, "We do not employ your children," adding that the child's sickness is not an excuse for the employees to miss work.

Also Read | ‘Inform a week in advance’: Employee shares boss’ bizarre demand for taking sick

The internal memo in question was shared on the social media platform Reddit via forum ‘antiwork’.

“Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children and, as such, their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work," the memo read. "Go, team!”

Also Read | Michigan Supreme Court restores minimum wage and sick leave laws reversed by Republicans years ago

Netizens fumed at the company's stance, and critics alleged that such a rule would impact women employees the most.

The firm's policy was criticised for disregarding employees' family responsibilities and overall well-being. Many users have expressed concerns that this could compel parents to make tough choices, such as bringing ill children to work, which may jeopardize the health of other employees, too.

“Realistically speaking, this is mainly an anti-women policy. Nothing new, is there?” a user said.

Also Read | Viral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next

“Certain things make you role your eyes and say fine. I’ll do it. Other things actively breed resentment and will make you work against the company. This is one of those,” said another.

"Legit. I would leave a response to this note saying, 'Whatever my kids get, I end up catching. But if you want five staff members to end up calling in sick instead of one because I gave everyone Covid, then fine. Your loss’,” a user commented sarcastically.

“We do not employ your children? Well, you don’t employ my partner, parents, or friends either. All of whom could need my help. Time to only hire orphans with no relationships whatsoever. Idiot employer,” another added.

Also Read | Swiggy exposes ₹33 crore embezzlement by former employee amid IPO prep

In July this year, the same Reddit forum had shared a WhatsApp chat between an employee and his boss. The manager had asked his employee to inform about sick leave a week in advance.

The boss had said to his employee's request for leave: “To take sick leave or casual leave, you need to inform at least 7 days prior.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNo leave due to sick children: Company bans employees from using ‘excuses’ in the name of their kids

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:40 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:41 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:41 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:40 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,721.85
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    149.5 (9.51%)

    Prism Johnson

    227.00
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    18.3 (8.77%)

    Apar Industries

    9,979.95
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    687.8 (7.4%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue