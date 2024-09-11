A company's ban on employees taking leave to care for sick children has sparked outrage online. Critics argue the policy neglects family responsibilities, disproportionately affecting women and forcing parents to choose between work and their children's health.

After a manager's bizarre sick leave policy left the Internet scratching its head, another company's ban on leave to care for ill children has left netizens fuming.

According to an internal note from a company, the employees were prohibited from taking a leave because their child was sick.

The company also said, "We do not employ your children," adding that the child's sickness is not an excuse for the employees to miss work.

The internal memo in question was shared on the social media platform Reddit via forum ‘antiwork’.

“Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children and, as such, their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work," the memo read. "Go, team!"

Netizens fumed at the company's stance, and critics alleged that such a rule would impact women employees the most.

The firm's policy was criticised for disregarding employees' family responsibilities and overall well-being. Many users have expressed concerns that this could compel parents to make tough choices, such as bringing ill children to work, which may jeopardize the health of other employees, too.

“Realistically speaking, this is mainly an anti-women policy. Nothing new, is there?" a user said.

"Certain things make you role your eyes and say fine. I'll do it. Other things actively breed resentment and will make you work against the company. This is one of those," said another.

"Legit. I would leave a response to this note saying, 'Whatever my kids get, I end up catching. But if you want five staff members to end up calling in sick instead of one because I gave everyone Covid, then fine. Your loss’," a user commented sarcastically.

“We do not employ your children? Well, you don’t employ my partner, parents, or friends either. All of whom could need my help. Time to only hire orphans with no relationships whatsoever. Idiot employer," another added.

