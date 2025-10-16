No Leave, No Empathy: ‘Toxic manager’ alarms ring louder — 5 ways leaders can step up

Employees are increasingly calling out toxic managerial behaviour online, spotlighting how bosses deny holidays and guilt-trip staff into logging in, even when they are unwell. Recent viral posts on Reddit and LinkedIn have exposed how some managers micromanage, ignore employees' health concerns, and refuse even basic leave.

“Every festive season brings along the same anguish. Instead of excitement, I’m filled with anxiety and dread, mostly when asking for leave. If the request is denied, the guilt of letting down the family and disrupting their plans makes it worse,” says a dejected 30-year-old multimedia journalist working with a leading media house.

Do employees feel guilty about taking time off? “Yes”, says Priya Rajiv, an integrated wellness mentor and founder of The Wellness Network. “Gaslighting and guilt-tripping employees are commonplace these days. It is pure generational hangover. Millennials had Gen X managers who followed a rigid work ethic. Some millennials, who have picked up that style, are in turn imposing it on their teams. But Gen Zs don’t play by those rules - in fact, they prioritise physical and mental well-being.”

Rohita Sateesh, a licensed rehabilitation psychologist who founded the Indore-based TalkRemedies, adds, “Rest isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Developing self-compassion, setting up firm boundaries, and seeking support—whether from colleagues or mental health professionals—can relieve one from guilt and allow employees to step away without worry.”

One Reddit post narrated a private bank employee’s harrowing experience when he requested sick leave due to suspected haemorrhoids. The manager’s reply was a cold-blooded “It will be loss of pay.” The terse response sparked outrage online, with users slamming the lack of empathy and toxic workplace culture.

Does empathy matter in workplace communication? Experts say empathy isn't just a soft skill- it's the backbone of meaningful workplace interactions.

“Empathy is the foundation of genuine connection,” says Rohita. “It fosters an environment where colleagues feel heard and understood. When empathy is present, communication becomes a two-way street, encouraging openness and mutual respect.”

Sweta Todi, head of People Operations at Evolutyz, an IT services company with offices in India and the US, adds: “Our HR teams are always available for employees who are emotionally drained or demotivated due to poor leadership.”

In contrast, a Canadian manager’s message to his Indian employee, “You look tired, take leave, boss,” went viral for the show of genuine concern and compassion, sparking conversations about healthy workplace culture.

Sweta says, “Contrary to what’s being said online, companies are more accommodating these days. Unless urgent operational needs arise, personal biases rarely influence decisions, one way or the other.”

Arnab Mallik, co-founder, Learning Soil Edu, says, “In my experience across many organisations, sick leave is never denied, even during staff shortages. Strong policies and legal safeguards ensure that. While operational pressures do exist, we always prioritise empathy and make sure the employees feel supported.”

Another LinkedIn post highlighted the rise of “demotivated leave,” where employees take time off not for illness, but to overcome emotional exhaustion caused by toxic leadership.

Does toxic leadership lead to long-term burnout? Experts warn that unchecked toxicity at the top can quietly erode mental health over time.

“Unfortunately, yes,” says Rohita. “Toxic leadership creates a hostile environment that drains emotional resources over time. Persistent exposure to such culture increases the risk of burnout, anxiety, and depression, impacting long-term mental health and overall well-being.”

In one shocking instance, a nationalised bank’s zonal head reportedly fumed at an employee: “Everyone’s mother dies... You are useless anyway,” when the latter sought leave following his mother’s death. The internal email went viral, exposing a pattern of abusive leadership prevalent even in the public sector.

The overwhelming psychological impact of leave denial: “When employees are consistently denied leave or hovered over with micromanagement, the ‘occupational hazards’ can chip away at their sense of independence and trust,” points out Rohita. “Over time, this pressure fuels stress, and the resultant demotivation can possibly impair mental health, making the workplace seem like an anxiety-causing space rather than being a growth-oriented source.”

How can managers ‘support’ their teams? “Managers have a powerful role in shaping workplace mental health,” says Rohita. “Being a good listener, showing genuine concern, respecting boundaries, and fostering trust are vital steps that augur well. Creating a culture where employees feel secure and safe to open up about their struggles can make all the difference.”

In short, managers can make or break the organisation.

Sweta adds, “360-degree feedback, mandatory emotional intelligence training before promotion, and leadership accountability metrics hold the key. Mentorship for managers is underrated, but it works.”

Do Indian employees have legal rights to sick leave and festival holidays? “There are no such specific laws,” clarifies Hyderabad-based Advocate Ramakanth, who has been into service and corporate law for the last two decades. “Workmen compensation laws define some rights, but designated holidays vary by industry and role. Protections exist, but they rarely lead to significant or meaningful outcomes.”

Ramakanth adds, “India is a service-driven country. HR personnel and managers aren’t solely to blame—they, too, have targets. Laws exist and appear powerful on paper, but pursuing them may not be viable for most employees. And that is the bottom line.”

