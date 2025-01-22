Billionaire Gautam Adani announced that his son Jeet will have a simple and traditional wedding next month in Ahmedabad, countering rumors of a star-studded event. Jeet got engaged to Diva Shah in March 2023, and the family is focused on a low-key ceremony.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has dismissed rumours of Grammy winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing at his younger son Jeet's wedding in February, exclaiming "definitely not!" when asked if the celebrations will be a "Mahakumbh of celebrities".

Jeet Adani is marrying Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah on February 7, 2025. Talking to reporters while on the Mahakumbh pilgrimage, Adani said Jeet's wedding will be a “simple and traditional" ceremony, PTI reported.

'Simple, Traditional marriage… like Common People' "It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people," Adani told reporters in Prayagraj.

Earlier reports speculated that Jeet Adani's (28) marriage would be another extravagant spectacle after rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. But Gautam Adani seems to have clarified that this will not be in the same vein.

Jeet and Diva got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad in March 2023. The wedding is also to take place in Ahmedabad, the report added.

Adani added, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair."

Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Bill Gates on Invite? Responding to a question if the wedding were going to be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities", the billionaire said, “Definitely not!"

Social media has been abuzz with the names being thrown around over who is expected to be invited. Big names being speculated include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and popstar Taylor Swift.

Social media was also speculating that the India-England one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 super cars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over ₹10,000 crore, as per the report.

Gautam Adani at Mahakumbh Mela 2025 The Adani family, Gautam Adani, his wife Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi and granddaughter Kaveri are at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where they offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple after participating in the Mahaprasad Seva at ISKCON, as per the report.

Adani is supporting the distribution of over one lakh free meals daily at the temple and giving away one crore prayer books printed by the renowned Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

(With inputs from PTI)