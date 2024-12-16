Diljit Dosanjh, during his recent concert in Chandigarh, announced that he would not perform in India anymore. The announcement has shocked his fans.

Diljit Dosanjh made a big announcement during his concert held in Chandigarh on Saturday. The popular Punjabi singer raised concerns about the lack of proper infrastructure in Indian cities for live performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video from Diljit's Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh, he announces in Punjabi that he will not perform in India unless there is proper infrastructure for live shows.

"Why did Diljit Dosanjh make the announcement? “We don't have proper infrastructure for live shows, it is a very big source of revenue which also generates employment for many talented people. I will try that next time when I perform, the stage is set at the centre," said Diljit Dosanjh in the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also announced that he would not perform in India unless the country's live concert infrastructure improved.

Netizens reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's announcement Several netizens expressed their shock over the announcement while many others agreed that the lack of proper infrastructure for concert shows was a major issue.

“Well said, we’re not prepared to handle this capacity and madness [sic]," commented a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“And that was the most heartbreaking statement but we will wait for the world to shine brighter tomorrow [sic]"

However, many other users criticised the singer for complaining about the infrastructure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s clear that everything he has achieved today is due to the same infrastructure that supports him. I feel that his perspective might be clouded by this success. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold moving forward. Just wait and watch! [sic],"

“Made money now doing shows in India but says won’t do shows here anymore what a scam .."

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Chandigarh show to chess champion Gukesh Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to the world's youngest chess champion D Gukesh. The singer praised the Indian prodigy for his hard work and dedication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}