‘No more front benchers’: Kerala schools adopt revolutionary seating order inspired by ‘Sthanarthi Sreekuttan’ movie

A revolutionary classroom seating order, inspired by “Sthanarthi Sreekuttan” movie, is being adopted by several schools across Kerala. The film premiered on OTT platform Saina Play last month and has since sparked a progressive change from the traditional rows to a semi-circular arrangement.

Advertisement

Vinesh Viswanath, who made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film based on an upper primary school in Thiruvananthapuram, said, “At least six schools have already introduced it and we came to know of it when they tagged our Instagram handle,” The Hindu reported. The narrative focuses how the conventional row-based seating arrangement is given up for new.

Recalling his school days at Government LP School, in Thiruvananathapuram, Vinesh said that he used to sit like that in his primary classes, adding, “But when we placed that as the climax, we never expected it to reach so many schools."

Advertisement

Watch Sthanarthi Sreekuttan trailer here:

Advertisement

Targeting equal student engagement, this initiative aims to promote a change in the conventional arrangement where studious students occupy the frontbenches while the disruptive and rebellious ones are the backbenchers.

The concept can be traced back to the District Primary Education Programme (DPEP). The programme, launched by the Central Government in 1994 in 5 other states besides Kerala, had recommended flexible seating arrangements. However, an inclination towards the traditional row system could not make its mass adoption a reality.

Advertisement

Set in K R Narayanan Uttar Pradesh school, the story follows four mischievous students. Starring Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup and several other child actors, the Mollywood movie was released in theatres on November 29.

Schools that have adopted this revolutionary change, include RCC LPS East Mangad in Thrissur; GHSS at Tholanur in Palakkad; RVV HSS,Valakom, in Kollam; Pappinisseri West LP School in Kannur; NSV VHSS, Valacode in Kollam; and Andoor ALP School in Kannur. In most of these schools the class strength is below 20.

Schools react St Joseph's Convent School Barnala in a post on Instagram said, “No more back benchers and front benchers. Let our children learn equally.”

High School Parippu wrote, “Our Student enjoyed this change & the change was evident in their bonding also which makes a clear face to face interactions & teacher can access to all students individually while teaching, Giving notes etc.”

Advertisement