No nest, no problem: Internet cracks up after pigeon chooses odd spot for laying egg

Netizens could not keep calm after a pigeon laid an egg — not in its nest — but along the side wall of a balcony. A Reddit user recently posted a picture of how a pigeon chose an odd and uncommon place to lay its egg, leaving social media users in splits.

Surprisingly, not a single trace of straw, or twig could be spotted. The pigeon's egg lay bare in a little corner of the balcony.

“No nest no straws anything, she just chose a side wall and laid an egg,” the Reddit user captioned the photo, along with a crying emoji. The post has already gained over four thousand likes, with netizens posting hilarious comments about the pigeon and its egg.

Redditor’s post about the pigeon’s egg

'Most careless parents' As surprising and funny as the pigeon's choice of egg-laying spot was, the reactions from netizens were even funnier.

“GenZ Pigeon,” commented one user on the original post.

“ Build a nest? In this economy?” another user quipped in.

“Most careless parents,” wrote another, adding laughing emojis.

How do pigeons lay eggs? Pigeons usually lay one or two white eggs in a simple nest made of twigs, straw, and other bits they find. The female pigeon incubates the eggs for about 18 days, while the male pigeon helps by bringing more materials to protect the nest and the eggs, according to the Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management.

Where do pigeons build nests? Pigeons usually build their nests in lofts, steeples, attics, caves, and ornate architectural features of buildings where the openings allow for roosting, loafing, and nest building.

