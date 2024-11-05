Royal expert Phil Dampier highlights the ongoing tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, describing their relationship as distant despite William mentioning Harry in a recent documentary.

The ongoing tension between Prince William and Prince Harry is showing no signs of being resolved, according to Royal expert Phil Dampier. Dampier describes their relationship as distant and strained. Despite William recently mentioning Harry in a documentary about homelessness, Dampier believes it is not a sign of reconciliation.

In the programme titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales reminisced about a childhood trip with his mother, Princess Diana, and his brother, Harry, to a London shelter called Passage.

The future king shared how the visit had impacted him, with unseen photos from June 1993 showing the trio together. While some speculated this mention of Harry could hint at a healing relationship, Dampier clarified that it was more out of necessity than an "olive branch."

The Royal Family insider noted that, given the context, it would have seemed like a deliberate exclusion if William hadn’t mentioned Harry.

"I don't see it as any sort of major breakthrough, I'm afraid, in their relationship. Which is sadly, as far apart as ever," he told The Sun.

'Would have been very odd' Hugo Vickers, another royal expert, also shared his perspective. He believed the mention was not an attempt to mend fences but merely practical since Harry was part of that memory.

Vickers felt that excluding Harry would have been unusual and could have indicated a deeper rift. However, he also observes that, while tensions persist, bitterness may sometimes fade over time.