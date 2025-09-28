‘No one should marry her...’: Man declares love for woman from village in Instagram post, beaten to death

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Telangana for declaring love for a woman from his village in an Instagram post.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Edurugatla Satish, was beaten to death in Jagtial district after posting a message on Instagram. Satish, a driver from Rechapalli village in Sarangapur mandal, had earlier been in a relationship with the woman.

Here's what happened:

The woman had recently informed Satish that she no longer wished to continue the relationship, as her family was searching for a groom.

Upset over this development, Satish reportedly posted a message on Instagram declaring his love for her and warning that no one should marry her.

The post allegedly angered the woman’s family members, who confronted Satish at his residence at around 7 pm on Saturday.

“In the ensuing altercation, they attacked him with sticks, leading to his death on the spot,” a police official said.

3 booked for murder

Jagtial rural police inspector said, “A case of murder has been registered against three accused—Nathari Vinanji, Shantha Vinanji and Jala.”

The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused, the police added.

Man beaten to death over interfaith relationship in Lucknow Earlier in the week in Lucknow, a 26-year-old man was beaten to death by three neighbours over his suspected interfaith relationship in the Saadatganj area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said Himalaya Prajapati, Sonu, and Saurabh Prajapati allegedly called Ali Abbas to their house under the pretext of discussing “his relationship with their sister,” and then assaulted him with sticks, causing severe head injuries.

When they received information regarding the alleged assault around 1 am, local police reached the spot and found Abbas lying unconscious. He was rushed to the trauma centre, but succumbed to his injuries on the way, Srivastava said.