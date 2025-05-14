‘No other option’: Swiggy's delivery partner carries toddler daughter with him to deliver parcel

A B2B startup, LocalKing's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mayank Agarwal, in a social media post on LinkedIn, shared a story of how a Swiggy delivery partner was accompanied by his toddler daughter, having no other option in his family.

Agarwal highlighted how the Swiggy delivery partner, Pankaj, being a single parent, managed his household and his delivery job without having any option other than to take his daughter along for the ride while he delivered parcels.

“Mr. Pankaj, a Swiggy delivery partner, manages his job while carrying his toddler daughter — because he has no other option. No childcare. No safety net. Just resilience and a true father’s love,” said Agarwal in his post.

‘Shook Me to the Core…’ Agarwal received a call from the Swiggy delivery executive that he had arrived with the parcel. The founder called Pankaj to the second floor of the building, but right before hanging up, he heard a child's voice over the phone.

After understanding that there is a child along with Pankaj, Agarwal came downstairs only to see a nearly two-year-old toddler seated on Pankaj's bike.

“Why is she with you?” questioned the founder.

Pankaj explained that no one else is home to look out for the child when he is out for his delivery job.

“There’s no one at home. Her older brother is attending evening classes, and I need to look after her until he returns. Her name is Tun Tun. She lost her mother during childbirth,” said Pankaj, according to the post.

‘Sit at home… if you can’t manage’ According to Agarwal's post, Panjak told him that many customers had told him that he should stay home if there was nobody else to take care of his daughter instead of taking her along with him. Advertisement

“Sit at home if you can’t manage—having a toddler is your problem,” said Pankaj, citing customers. Without any complaints, he also questioned society on which direction it is headed.

Mayank Agarwal appreciated Pankaj's efforts and said that this incident reminded him of how much people take life for granted and how the inspiring story of Pankaj and little Tun Tun gave him strength.

“Before anyone raises concerns about child safety, please understand—he's doing this out of compulsion, not choice. Please be empathetic and not too quick to judge,” said Agarwal in his post.

He also urged the Swiggy team to find a way to support the delivery executive's efforts.