'No Ozempic, just...': Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik shares weight loss journey at 42

Joseph Radhik, the celebrated wedding photographer behind the iconic pictures of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, has opened up about his remarkable transformation at 42.
In a candid Instagram post on August 21, Radhik shared before-and-after photos from his three-year fitness journey (2023–2025), revealing that he shed weight and built muscle without shortcuts or supplements like Ozempic. Instead, he relied on a high-fibre, high-protein, low-fat diet and consistent lifestyle changes.
“The thing about slow, steady progress is that you barely notice it while it’s happening,” Radhik wrote. Spending over 150 days a year travelling for weddings, he said, building muscle and shedding fat was not as daunting as it seemed-- once he stuck to the basics.
His two main goals were simple: lowering cholesterol levels and becoming more agile during shoots. Both, he said, were directly linked to his work as a documentary photographer.
Radhik explained that while the initial progress was slow, it eventually translated into noticeable changes. “I didn’t even realise how different I looked until my waist size dropped significantly,” he wrote.
He credited his results to sticking with fundamentals:
“Turns out doing the few things you’re supposed to do in life actually works,” he concluded.
From fixing his health markers to improving his stamina on shoots, Radhik’s journey shows that discipline and small, consistent steps can deliver big results—without quick fixes.
The internet was impressed with his drastic transformation.
A user wrote, “Proud of you Jo!”
Another user commented, “Brilliant, Joe! You are looking so vibrant. Now the next step is to get weddings to serve clean, vibrant food too!”
The third user praised the photographer, “Bookmarking this for every time I try to blame my crazy schedule for a bad diet. So proud of you Jo!”
