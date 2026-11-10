‘No pay, no leaves’: Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar draws parallel between Urmila from Ramayana and today’s housewives

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur it has highlighted the often-unrecognised contributions of housewives, drawing a parallel between Urmila, Lakshman’s wife in the Ramayana, and homemakers today.

In a LinkedIn post, Thapar said watching the Ramayana in a theatre made her reflect on how Urmila’s sacrifice often goes unacknowledged. She connected this to the unpaid work undertaken by homemakers, who, she said, often receive neither financial compensation nor formal recognition for their contributions.

Thapar also recalled her mother's experience. She said her mother married at 19 and gave up her ambition of becoming an air hostess, while leaving her MA in French midway. Recalling her childhood, Thapar said she had witnessed her mother manage household responsibilities while facing comments that suggested homemakers had more free time and less stress than working women.

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Reflecting on those experiences, Thapar wrote: “No pay. No leaves. No awards. No office parties & offsites. No sick leaves either.”

She also highlighted the loneliness some women may experience as their children grow up and leave home, while urging homemakers to make time for their own interests, hobbies and travel. Thapar encouraged families to share household chores and called on people to appreciate the women who manage their homes.

“Every Urmila deserves this,” she wrote.

Namita Thapar's post sparks debate over unpaid domestic work Thapar’s post prompted discussions on the value of homemaking and whether domestic responsibilities should continue to fall disproportionately on women.

One user described homemaking as a highly valuable profession, writing: “According to me the highest valued profession is of a housewife!!”

Another commenter argued that a woman's contribution should not be measured by her earnings, writing: “A woman's contribution doesn't become less valuable because it doesn't come with a salary.

And her sacrifices shouldn't become permanent expectations simply because she makes them out of love,”

A third user questioned why sacrifice should be necessary for someone to receive appreciation, while another challenged the idea of treating household work as a woman's individual responsibility.

The commenter wrote: “There's a whole Hindi epic by Maithili Sharan Guptan, Urmila. And she wasn't a housewife & the concept of a housewife doesn't exist in Indian mythology. In Hindi, it is called "Grah-Laxmi" and not "Ghar-Biwi". While I empathise with your narration, we keep imposing "housewife" as a job instead of imposing the idea that "the house is everyone's job,”

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