No potholes in Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar’s shocking claim sets social media on fire, ‘No corruption in India’

Bengaluru's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed concerns about potholes and traffic as social media exaggerations, despite earlier acknowledging ongoing repair efforts. His statements drew widespread sarcasm on social media.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Dec 2025, 02:17 PM IST
No potholes in Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar’s shocking claim sets social media on fire, ‘No corruption in India’ (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
No potholes in Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar’s shocking claim sets social media on fire, ‘No corruption in India’ (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, faces constant criticism for its heavy traffic and frequent potholes. But, DK Shivakumar has claimed that it’s all ‘social media creation’. According to the Karnataka deputy chief minister, the capital city has no potholes.

"There is no pothole, there is no issue. It is only a creation on social media. Bengaluru is doing well. People are coming from all over the world to invest in Bengaluru, live in Bengaluru, work in Bengaluru," Shivakumar earlier told ANI.

His remark surprised many because it came just two months after he himself had claimed that large-scale repair work was underway to fix the city’s potholes.

Earlier, Shivakumar stated that pothole repairs were underway across Bengaluru. Engineers and workers were on the ground every day. He promised long-lasting quality repairs for safer, smoother roads for residents.

Also Read | ‘Why Russia?’: Entrepreneur's joke on Bangalore traffic goes viral

"Pothole repair works are in full swing across Bengaluru. Our engineers and workers are on the ground every day, ensuring lasting quality in every repair. We are committed to delivering smoother and safer roads that match Bengaluru's growing aspirations," he earlier tweeted.

Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, is the tech hub of a major economy, hosting start-ups and major global firms. Social media had a field day after Shivakumar’s claims. Users did not miss the chance to deliver the best sarcastic lines in their armour.

Also Read | Bengaluru flyover starts hilarious social media exchange, ‘I was pregnant when…’

Social media reaction

“These are not potholes, it's a training ground for our astronauts before the Gaganyaan mission,” wrote one of them.

“Why can't people in Bengaluru buy cars like Rolls-Royce instead of always complaining about POTHOLES?! Potholes are created for a reason: To go slow, and prevent road deaths!” quipped another.

“There is no INC government in Karnataka, it's just in the fake papers,” came another sarcastic comment.

Another user posted, “There is no corruption in India, it's just a social media creation!”

Also Read | Bengaluru student goes viral after Instagram user shares inappropriate video

“Yes, he's correct: no potholes because they never made a road in Electronic City,” came from another.

“Correct. Those are ‘water-harvesting features’ for bikes and cars,” wrote one user.

“There is no AQI also, it is social media creation,” quipped another.

Another user wrote, “Bengaluru has two seasons, traffic and potholes. Plot twist: politicians seem blind in both.”

“Ah, so the potholes are just social media creations and Photoshop? Then my car's suspension must be a paid actor because it cries every time I hit a 'Digital' pothole,” blasted another.

Social Media
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsNo potholes in Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar’s shocking claim sets social media on fire, ‘No corruption in India’
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.