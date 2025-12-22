No potholes in Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar’s shocking claim sets social media on fire, ‘No corruption in India’

Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, faces constant criticism for its heavy traffic and frequent potholes. But, DK Shivakumar has claimed that it’s all ‘social media creation’. According to the Karnataka deputy chief minister, the capital city has no potholes.

"There is no pothole, there is no issue. It is only a creation on social media. Bengaluru is doing well. People are coming from all over the world to invest in Bengaluru, live in Bengaluru, work in Bengaluru," Shivakumar earlier told ANI.

His remark surprised many because it came just two months after he himself had claimed that large-scale repair work was underway to fix the city’s potholes.

Earlier, Shivakumar stated that pothole repairs were underway across Bengaluru. Engineers and workers were on the ground every day. He promised long-lasting quality repairs for safer, smoother roads for residents.

"Pothole repair works are in full swing across Bengaluru. Our engineers and workers are on the ground every day, ensuring lasting quality in every repair. We are committed to delivering smoother and safer roads that match Bengaluru's growing aspirations," he earlier tweeted.

Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, is the tech hub of a major economy, hosting start-ups and major global firms. Social media had a field day after Shivakumar’s claims. Users did not miss the chance to deliver the best sarcastic lines in their armour.

Social media reaction “These are not potholes, it's a training ground for our astronauts before the Gaganyaan mission,” wrote one of them.

“Why can't people in Bengaluru buy cars like Rolls-Royce instead of always complaining about POTHOLES?! Potholes are created for a reason: To go slow, and prevent road deaths!” quipped another.

“There is no INC government in Karnataka, it's just in the fake papers,” came another sarcastic comment.

Another user posted, “There is no corruption in India, it's just a social media creation!”

“Yes, he's correct: no potholes because they never made a road in Electronic City,” came from another.

“Correct. Those are ‘water-harvesting features’ for bikes and cars,” wrote one user.

“There is no AQI also, it is social media creation,” quipped another.

Another user wrote, “Bengaluru has two seasons, traffic and potholes. Plot twist: politicians seem blind in both.”