Maharashtra Cyber has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia for a hearing on February 24 in connection to the controversial remarks made at the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina is required to appear before the cyber cell tomorrow.

Samay Raina had earlier requested a virtual recording of his statement. However, Maharashtra Cyber declined his request to record his statement via video conferencing. He is supposed to appear before the agency on February 18.

Also Read | Badshah calls for support for Samay Raina amid IGL row | Viral video

What is the case about? A case was registered against Allahbadia, Raina and other judges of the show after the BeerBiceps Youtuber asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online.

The Mumbai Police has previously asked Raina to appear at the Khar police station before February 17 in connection to the case. However, the comedian could not appear and informed the authorities about his two shows abroad.

Previously, Allahbadai had requested the authorities to record the statement at his residence which was declined.

The Mumbai and Assam police, along with Maharashtra Cyber, have not been able to record the statement of Ranveer Allahbadia.

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned nearly 50 individuals in connection with this case including the participants as well.

A team from Assam police was in Mumbai to investigate this case. The team left Mumbai on Sunday after issuing notices to accused individuals at their residences, reported PTI citing an official.

The Assam police have asked all the accused individuals to appear in person in Guwahati.

Since most accused individuals were not able to record their statements, the Assam police team issued notices to them under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).