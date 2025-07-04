'No roads, no rage': Bengaluru’s hilarious solution to traffic woes goes viral

A satirical post joking that Bengaluru has achieved a “99.99% reduction in road rage” by simply removing roads has gone viral, leaving netizens amused and sarcastic in their reactions. It all started when a Bengaluru resident, Karthik Rangappa, shared two photos showing dug-up city streets, where the roads were hardly visible because of ongoing civic work.

The post, captioned, “Bangalore achieves a staggering 99.99% reduction in road rage through cutting-edge urban planning. No road, no rage”, struck a chord with several online who are all too familiar with the city's infrastructure woes.





The post has sparked a wave of reactions, with many people joining in on the joke while also criticising the poor state of roads in India’s tech hub.



How did social media users react?

“We need more such solutions for the 'Simple City.' Even AI can’t think of this,” one user wrote.

“Perfect solution to Bengaluru. You are greater than God. No road, no rage, no traffic too,” said another, tagging Deputy CM DKShivakumar.

Others praised the "strategy" for its unexpected benefits. “It even lessens noise pollution. No road, no rage, no cars, no horns. It's bloody brilliant.”