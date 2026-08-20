No search warrant, WhatsApp notice: How businessman's wife foiled fake CBI raid in Delhi's Rohini

A suspected attempt to carry out a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at a businessman's residence in Delhi's Rohini was reportedly thwarted after his wife refused to open the gate for a group of people claiming to be CBI officials.

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According to the family's complaint, around 8-10 people arrived outside the residence and told the occupants that they were there to conduct a CBI search. However, the family allegedly found that the visitors had not provided satisfactory proof of their identities or proper authorisation for the purported search, news agency ANI reported.

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The woman refused to let the group enter the house despite what the family described as pressure and threats. The suspected impostors allegedly stayed outside the residence for nearly one-and-a-half hours, continuing to maintain that they were CBI personnel.

Neighbours question alleged CBI officials The unusual activity outside the residence reportedly attracted the attention of neighbours, who gathered at the spot and questioned the group about the alleged search operation.

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The neighbours reportedly asked the visitors to show the search warrant and other documents authorising them to enter and search the property. The demand for documentation allegedly led to further questions about the authenticity of the purported raid.

As per the complaint, when the group was asked to produce a copy of the notice authorising the search, they allegedly said that the document was inside their vehicle. The group then reportedly left the location on the pretext of retrieving the document.

The family subsequently contacted the police helpline 112. A police team then reached the residence following the call.

Family alleges use of CBI insignia and identity cards The complainant has alleged that the suspected fake officers attempted to make themselves appear legitimate by wearing clothes bearing the CBI insignia. They were also allegedly carrying identity cards that identified them as CBI officials.

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The family later received a purported notice on WhatsApp that carried the name and signature of the CBI Director. The message was subsequently deleted, according to the complaint. However, the family had reportedly taken a screenshot of the notice before it was removed.

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The screenshot was submitted to the police along with the complaint.

The complainant has alleged that the notice was fabricated and was being used to make the proposed search appear to be an authorised CBI operation.

CCTV footage may aid investigation The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed around the residence. The footage could help investigators establish details about the group that visited the property and reconstruct what happened during the alleged raid attempt.

The CCTV recordings may also assist investigators in examining the movements and activities of the people who arrived at the residence.

The alleged incident has drawn comparisons with the modus operandi depicted in the 2013 Hindi film Special 26, which revolves around a group carrying out fake income tax raids by posing as government officials. However, the present case concerns allegations made by the complainant and is currently under police investigation.

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Police are investigating the allegations, including the purported use of CBI insignia, identity cards and the WhatsApp notice. Further details are awaited.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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