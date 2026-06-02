No sick leaves, 10% pay cut per personal day: Viral HR call leaves Internet stunned — ‘How is this even allowed?’

As more companies today value corporate wellness and work-life balance, a viral post has brought the focus back to the continued prevalence of employee exploitation.

During a shocking 10-minute introductory call, a professional named Upasana Sarbajna shared that the company had a "flexible" policy that did not allow any sick or personal leave. And in case an employee took a single day off for personal reasons, it would trigger a massive 10% pay cut.

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Too stunned to react, Upasana questioned how some organisations actively exploit the lack of stern labour laws to penalise workers for simply being human.

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‘How is this even allowed?’ In the viral LinkedIn post, Upasana Sarbajna said that she received a very surprising call from a company. She clarified that this call was “different” because a regular call from HR is not very surprising, “considering how active we all are on job platforms”.

“We had a conversation for almost 10 minutes where the individual explained about their company’s vision and their client base and so on,” she said, noting that everything was okay till this point, but when they finally brought up their leave policy “, things went south”.

The HR allegedly told Upasana that the company has a flexible leave policy — “You will get holidays on festivals and stuff.” However, the HR said, “Our leave policy does not entertain employees taking sick or personal leaves whatsoever.”

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Upasana said she was “too stunned to dignify that sentence with a reply.”

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In case an employee does take a leave for a personal reason, the HR said, “it will be considered a loss of pay.” “So, if you are hypothetically getting paid Rs. 10,000 a month, one leave might cost you Rs. 1000,” they added.

“I told them I needed some time to think it through and I disconnected the call,” Upasana shared on LinkedIn. She said she was still in shock at how companies “take advantage of the lack of a stern labour law to exploit employees to this extent.”

“How is this even allowed?” she asked.

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How did netizens react? Social media users were shocked to learn about the leave policy of the company Upasana chose not to name and shared that “sick leave is mandatory in all states in India.”

“This is shocking, more than surprising. Holidays are not a favour or a reward, as basic sick and casual leave are a mandatory thing,” a user said. “1000 deduction for a day, how are they even calculating this?”

Another user noted that companies are supposed to frame their leave policy in accordance with the state Shops & Establishments Act and the Indian Labour Laws. However, he highlighted that there is a loophole, “There is no planned regular inspection/audit mechanism by the Labour department available. They might visit once in a year, that too with vested interest only. And thus all unethical rules followed by employers remain unchecked, and there is no improvement.”

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“Calling it a ‘flexible leave policy’ when every leave is unpaid is like calling a salary ‘performance-linked’ because you can choose not to pay it,” a netizen said.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.