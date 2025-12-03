No, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal are not getting married: Wedding stands cancelled for now, confirms her family

New social media posts claim that Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal are getting married on 7 December. The original ceremony in Sangli was cancelled on the morning of 23 November when Smriti’s father suffered a sudden medical emergency.

He was rushed to the hospital. Palaash was later admitted as well after extreme stress had left him unwell. According to his mother, he needed IV support and several tests.

Online speculation exploded after the postponement. Alleged chat screenshots, involving Palash and another woman, triggered cheating theories. Many fans noticed that Smriti removed her engagement posts. It fuelled more gossip.

The reports of the 7 December wedding left many fans disappointed. Some wonder whether the cheating controversy was a PR strategy.

“Meine itne dramebaaz log nahi dekhe pehle kabhi.. (I’ve never seen such pretentious people). Palash Muchhal has confirmed that he and Smriti Mandhana will tie the knot on December 7 in an intimate daytime ceremony in Sangli. Pre-wedding celebrations have already begun,” says one of the reactions.

“I don’t know why Smriti or anyone in her family isn’t clarifying this! New rumours are coming out every day!” commented another user.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, has denied all such rumours. He says he knows nothing about a new date.

“I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he told HT.

What Palash’s mother is saying Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has told HT that the families will restart the wedding celebrations once both recover from the emotional stress and recent health scares. She says she believes that the couple will go ahead with the wedding soon.

According to her, both Smriti and Palash are in pain after the sudden medical emergencies.

“Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome. Everything will be fine; shaadi bohot jaldi hogi (the wedding will happen soon),” she added.

Earlier, she revealed that it was Palash’s idea to cancel the wedding after Smriti’s mother had fallen ill.

“Palash is emotionally attached to his ‘uncle’ a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers,” she said.

“Even before Smriti decided it, Palash had said that he would not want to get married until his ‘uncle’ recovered,” she said.