No town hall in 8 years: Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal opens up on insecurities over stammering, ‘Makes me nervous’

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal spoke about being bullied during his childhood. One of the reasons was his stammering, which still bothers him.

“I used to be a very short, dark, stammering kid. I used to struggle with my studies as well. So, all of those things combined, my friends' parents used to tell them, ‘Don't be friends with him’,” the Zomato co-founder says.

The discussion started around him having a poster on the wall during his childhood that said, “I was born to lead. I was never born to be ruled.” But, Goyal now thinks that the poster did not make much sense.

“That poster is also a little stupid, because in 10 plus 1, I got 42% marks or something like that. So, that poster and that, it just doesn't make sense,” he quips.

Raj Shamani, however, says it does make sense because people who receive fewer marks in school tend to accomplish greater things in life.

Deepinder Goyal then continues to speak about the issues he faced over his stammering. According to him, what used to bother him the most was that nobody wanted to listen to him when he spoke.

“Mid-sentence, people used to start talking about something else. They’d stop listening and look away. It’s like whatever I’d say did not have any value. Moreover, they wondered whether I’d be able to say what I wanted to say,” Goyal says.

He then says that he did have his family’s support. They used to encourage him that it was all in his head. If he felt more confident, he’d not stammer, they said.

His family often noted that he had no issues when singing songs. But, family support did not matter. Deepinder explained why.

“Even if your home is supportive, you don’t think of that as valid. It’s like, ‘The outside world is speaking the truth. You're supposed to love me. You must be lying to make me feel good.’ I think that might also be going on,” he further says.

‘Does it still bother?’ Deepinder Goyal then speaks about living with a stammer and how it still makes him nervous during public conversations. He admits that podcasts and interviews are uncomfortable and mentally draining.

“It makes me nervous. For example, this one (Raj Shamani podcast) also. It's not easy and comfortable for me to do this. That's why I do less of this,” he says.

Over time, Goyal says his relationship with stammering has changed. He no longer sees it as an insecurity. He feels calmer and less afraid of judgment.

He believes people now listen to him despite pauses. This confidence came gradually over the last five years though he accepts the stammer will never fully disappear.

“Now I'm like, okay. I'll get stuck. Finally, the word will come out. I'm very at peace with it. Okay, it will get stuck. We'll see. I think that also comes with, even if I stammer, people will now listen to me. I've earned a little bit of that,” Deepinder says.

When Raj Shamani asks how he leads a large company without public speaking, Goyal reveals a surprising truth. He has not addressed the entire company in a live town hall for 7-8 years.

“I think it gradually changed over the last five years or so. It hasn't completely ended yet. It will stay inside. It will never be completely gone,” Deepinder further says.

The Zomato boss uses Slack messages where employees reply instantly. For him, written communication feels natural and effective.

“I do Slack town halls. The chat is a common town hall. So, one message and people literally reply to them. And then, next message, next message. I do town halls on text,” the Eternal CEO says.

Raj Shamani asks, “The reason is stammering?”