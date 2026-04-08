No vacancies, ‘soft spot’ - Iran Embassy's response to ‘do you hire Indians’ query goes viral

A light-hearted exchange between Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai and a social media user asking whether it hires Indian recruits for its media team has gone viral on social media. In replying to the X user's query, the Iranian Embassy also expressed that it has a “soft spot” for India.

The Embassy noted that hiring Indian talent is a “pretty great idea”.

Multiple netizens commented on the thread – which has since racked up over four lakh views.

‘Do you guys hire…’ It all started with a single ‘Hi’ from a X user, who went on to ask: “Hi do you guys hire Indians on your media team?” with an emoji.

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“Hi, We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies. Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea,” the Iran Embassy in Mumbai replied back to the social media user.

‘If any vacancies…’ It was not just the single X user. Multiple netizens took to the thread, some praising the gesture – while others provided a brief summary of their education, asked about vacancies.

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“If there will be any vacancies, please let me know. I am a polyglot with Hindi, English &Urdu in my academic curriculum. I have some conversational proficiency in Punjabi. Strong command in Hindi & Urdu will give me ease to learn Sanskrit & Persian. I would love to work for 🇮🇷embassy,” posted one user.

“I'm an editor and I'm interested too ☺️🫶🏻 please do tell us when you are open to hiring! Thanks!” wrote another user.

“Sweet gesture. Will take it positively,” wrote a third person.

The conversation – which took place on Wednesday, 8 April comes amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Earlier today, the three nations accepted a two-week ceasefire as the conflict enters sixth week.

What Trump said? Trump claimed that the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

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Trump later asserted ‘he believes China got Iran to negotiate with US and Iran’.

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