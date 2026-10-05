‘No VIP attitude’: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma wait in regular dinner queue after Asian Games Gold in Japan | Viral video

Fresh off leading Team India to a gold medal victory at the 2026 Asian Games, captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma are winning hearts on the Internet for enjoying Japan without the “hype, superstar attitude”.

Team India defended the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final.

‘No VIP attitude’ In a wholesome viral video by an Indian content creator living in Tokyo, who goes by ‘our.japan.diary’, the cricket stars were spotted patiently standing in a regular dinner queue in Japan with no expectation of VIP treatment.

The viral video featured the two Indian batters casually waiting for their turn to get dinner, blending seamlessly with the rest of the crowd. The content creator then approached the cricketers, and they obliged him with autographs.

“Sometimes the biggest stars give you the simplest moments,” the content creator wrote in the caption, encapsulating the sentiment. “Seeing Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma patiently waiting in the dinner queue just like everyone else even after winning the Gold Medal in Asian Games, was such a wholesome sight.”

The creator, who was in the same queue as the cricketing duo, also highlighted the total absence of any celebrity entitlement. “No VIP attitude, no special treatment — just two international cricketers casually waiting for their turn. For us, standing in the same queue as them felt like such a special and unexpected experience.”

“Superstars on the field, simple humans off the field,” he wrote, concluding the post.

The viral video has garnered over 29.7 million views since it was posted on Sunday evening.

The content creator had posted another video of the cricketing duo casually strolling the streets of Japan and wrote: “India just won GOLD and Iyer & Tilak are casually walking through the streets of Nagoya like it’s just another evening.”

“No hype. No superstar attitude. Just champions enjoying Japan after a massive win. From representing India on the field to blending into the crowd minutes later — moments like this hit different,” he added.

Netizens react The unexpected off-field moment is drawing widespread praise from netizens, reminding fans that even the country's biggest sporting heroes can remain remarkably grounded away from the pitch.

Several users highlighted Iyer's grounded nature and work ethic. "Shreyas Iyer is truly an amazing person and a top-class professional," wrote one user who followed the tournament closely. "From practice sessions to match time, he is always focused, serious, and committed to giving his best. It was really inspiring to see him up close." Another fan validated his approachability, adding, "Bhaii Shreyash is the best one, I got a photo with him earlier a few months ago 😭🤌✨."

Others pointed out Iyer's characteristically candid expressions in the clip. "Shreyas really gets shocked when a fan asks for the autograph," one user noted, while another joked, "Iyer acting like when you are caught by a relative uncle 🤣."