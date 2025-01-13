Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Gateway of India on Sunday morning. The couple were reportedly heading to Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra. What surprised social media was her lone return to Mumbai via Gateway of India on Monday. Netizens were curious to know where the Indian cricketer was, leaving his wife all by herself.

On Sunday, the couple left for Alibaug in their luxury car and made a stop at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Virat exchanged greetings with the paparazzi, but Anushka refrained from making any comments. They set off for their journey in a speedboat from the jetty.

The post shared by ‘viralbhayani’ went viral and garnered 1.2 million views and over 42.6 thousand likes. The caption states, “Anushka Sharma snapped today early morning at Gateway of India as she arrives from her Alibag bungalow.” Some social media users responded hilariously to the post, while others showed concern.

A user joked, “King ko kahi pani se swim karke aane bola kya bhabhi ji.” Another user remarked, “The reason they spend more time in UK, lack of privacy.” Another user stated, “No one person on speed boat wearing life jacket.”

A fourth user quipped, “Gusse mein hai shayed viraat se lad ke aayi h.” This comes after India’s defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The couple had just returned from Australia.

Recently, the couple made several real estate purchases in Alibaug, a coastal town just south of Mumbai. Virat Kohli bought a 2,000 sq ft villa in Alibaug back in 2023 for a massive ₹6 crore, which includes a 400 sq ft swimming pool. The cricketer paid ₹36 lakh as stamp duty for the property located in Avas Living. According to reports, Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, Suzanne Khan, designed the interiors of the project.