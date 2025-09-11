No will or insurance: Woman gets locked out of dead husband's digital life; expert weighs in with vital financial tips

Life is a series of ups and downs, and irrespective of how well one is prepared, a curveball is never too far. In one such tragic incident, a woman was left locked out of his husband's digital life after he died.

The woman, a fashion designer, lost her techie husband in a tragic car accident at 40, and said, “He died at 40. I couldn't even access his digital life.”

Also Read | Netizens share why Indian women depend on their sons for emotional needs

Her story: In a viral LinkedIn post, wealth advisor Tanvi Goyal shared how the woman was left devastated after her husband's unexpected passing and found herself locked out of everything—his phone, laptop, emails, and even his investment accounts.

“His passwords were too complex, there was no Will, and no insurance for his loans,” the advisor said, adding that the home they had built together instantly transformed into an overwhelming financial burden.

“Instead of being able to grieve, she was forced into an exhausting battle, navigating government offices, collecting countless documents, and fighting for basic entitlements,” Goyal shared.

Vital financial tips by an expert: Tanvi Goyal, a wealth management expert, said it is better to have a contingency plan ready for when misfortune hits, and shared the following vital financial tips to help secure the future of your loved ones:

Update nominations : Ensure all beneficiaries are current for bank accounts, Fixed Deposits, LIC policies, Mutual Funds, Provident Funds, and so on.

: Ensure all beneficiaries are current for bank accounts, Fixed Deposits, LIC policies, Mutual Funds, Provident Funds, and so on. Securely store passwords : Establish a safe method to store all essential passwords and share access with your partner.

: Establish a safe method to store all essential passwords and share access with your partner. Create a simple will : This single document can prevent immense legal complications and disputes.

: This single document can prevent immense legal complications and disputes. Document all investments : Maintain clear, organised offline records of all your financial holdings.

: Maintain clear, organised offline records of all your financial holdings. Insure loans : Ensure that any outstanding loans are insured, preventing EMIs from becoming an unbearable burden on your family after you're gone.

: Ensure that any outstanding loans are insured, preventing EMIs from becoming an unbearable burden on your family after you're gone. Buy a Term Plan/Life Insurance: Make sure you sign the MWPA option while taking a term plan to secure the financial goals of your loved ones, so that the bank or creditors have no say in this money.

Also Read | Cities that care: Incorporate caregiving infrastructure into urban planning

Another expert added that the most basic thing to do, even before all these important steps, is to talk and share the information.