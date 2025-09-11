No will or insurance: Woman gets locked out of dead husband's digital life; expert weighs in with vital financial tips

Life is a series of ups and downs, and irrespective of how well one is prepared, a curveball is never too far. In one such tragic incident, a woman was left locked out of his husband's digital life after he died.
The woman, a fashion designer, lost her techie husband in a tragic car accident at 40, and said, “He died at 40. I couldn't even access his digital life.”
In a viral LinkedIn post, wealth advisor Tanvi Goyal shared how the woman was left devastated after her husband's unexpected passing and found herself locked out of everything—his phone, laptop, emails, and even his investment accounts.
“His passwords were too complex, there was no Will, and no insurance for his loans,” the advisor said, adding that the home they had built together instantly transformed into an overwhelming financial burden.
“Instead of being able to grieve, she was forced into an exhausting battle, navigating government offices, collecting countless documents, and fighting for basic entitlements,” Goyal shared.
Tanvi Goyal, a wealth management expert, said it is better to have a contingency plan ready for when misfortune hits, and shared the following vital financial tips to help secure the future of your loved ones:
Another expert added that the most basic thing to do, even before all these important steps, is to talk and share the information.
“Something basic, even before all of the above. Share the information,” said Dale Carnegie's Paayal Varma, wondering why people “choose not to talk about our investments to each other, even after 10-15-20 years of marriage?”