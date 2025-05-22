‘Nobita ka bag’: Indian mother’s video of son’s light school bag goes viral

A video shared by an Indian-origin woman living in China is gaining attention online for offering a rare look into everyday school life for young children in the country. The clip, which has sparked admiration and surprise, shows what her child carries in a school bag - and it's very different from what most Indian parents might expect.

In the video, the woman shows a school bag with a special waterproof design. When she opens it, there are only a few basic clothing items inside: two T-shirts, one pair of shorts, and one pair of trousers. Notably, there are no books, notebooks, lunchboxes, or water bottles — a sharp contrast to the heavy bags many children carry in other countries.

She explains that the school provides all meals, drinking water, and study materials, so parents don’t need to pack anything else. A name tag is also neatly attached to the bag, showing the school’s organised system.

According to the mother, her child leaves for school at 8 a.m. and returns home by 4 p.m., suggesting a full-day schedule focused on both learning and extra activities.

The video quickly gained thousands of views and comments. Many viewers were impressed by the school’s simple and thoughtful approach. One user commented, “It’s amazing how much lighter and stress-free this looks compared to what we’re used to.”



“These bags are often gifted by grandparents to their grandchildren as a custom,” shedding light on a cultural tradition in China," another wrote.



Others compared the bag to the one carried by the cartoon character Nobita from Doraemon, calling it “Nobita ka bag"

