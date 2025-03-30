Noida: Lamborghini hits two workers sitting on footpath, driver asks ’did anyone die’ | Watch viral video

Two workers were seriously injured after a Lamborghini car hit them on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

The incident took place when the two workers were sitting on a footpath near the M3M realty project in Sector 94 of Noida.

Both the workers were admitted to a hospital.

Police have arrested the car driver from the spot and seized the vehicle.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The accused is reportedly involved in buying and selling cars.

A video of the incident is circulated on social media.

In the video, the car driver can be heard saying “did anyone die” after he was asked by the people to come out of his vehicle.

