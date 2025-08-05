Richer than the entire Forbes billionaire list? Man gets 'insane' ₹10.01 duodecillion in late mother's savings account

A deceased woman's savings account has reportedly been frozen by the Income-Tax (I-T) Department, after her 20-year-old son, residing in Noida, discovered it had an insanely astronomical balance of ₹10.01 duodecillion — ₹10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299.

A screenshot of the “ridiculous” account statement from Kotak Mahindra Bank was doing the rounds on social media on August 5. The bank has not issued an official statement on the matter yet.

Richest man in the world? I-T inquiry into likely ‘glitch’ ongoing News24 reported that the account belonged to Gayatri Devi, who's son Deepak, was boggled to see the credit notification and shared the screenshot with friends to help figure out the sum.

Bank officials reportedly froze the account for suspicious activity, when he visited and confirmed the amount, it added. The matter was escalated to the I-T department, which has launched an inquiry. The working theory is that it may have been a technical glitch or accounting error.

An Economic Times report said Deepak has turned off his phone due to the sudden barrage of calls from relatives, friends, neighbours and other acquaintances.

Netizens react: 'Money doesn't actually exist, Don't bring your children to work…' Reactions to the ‘glitch’ have been swift online, with users joking about India now being the richest country in the world, asking the man for a percentage, memes about how money is not real and tax exemptions.

Some social media users on X (formerly Twitter) gave context to the amount: “If it was possible then - it can buy earth 100 OCTILLION times, - can fund every country forever, - instantly crash the global financial system”, and “Fun fact: If he spends 1 cr ( ₹10M rupees) per second then it would take 317,300,000,000,000,000,000 years to finish this money (23 billion times the age of universe).”

And others joked, “Maybe income tax department should unfreeze it so india can become the richest country in the world because of this account”, and “Thank god upto 12 lacs is tax free.”