‘Maa ko gaali kaise di…’ Noida woman grabs another’s hair on camera, says call the police | Watch viral video

A dramatic video of a fight between two women in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media. The video shows chaos erupting at a high-end society in Greater Noida as a verbal altercation between two women took a serious turn and evolved into a physical fight.

The viral video shows one of the women assaulting the other in front of the main gate of the society. The woman can be seen forcefully grabbing the hair of the other woman and pulling them, while shouting and alleging that she had used abusive language against her mother.

“Noida Sector 168 Paras Season Society. So many people are unable to control her. Scary,” the video informs.

Watch the viral video here:

As the woman assaults the other, she can be heard saying, “Call the police! Call the police”.

“How dare she,” the perpetrator can be heard saying many times.

The 43-second long video shows that the assaulter was yelling, asking to call the cops on the other woman. “Police ko bulao, Maa ko gali di hai mere (Call the police, she abused my mother)”.

"Maa ko gali kaise di (How dare she abuse my mother?)," she is heard saying multiple times throughout the video.

The fight quickly pulled in a crowd, with several people trying to break the both up and disperse the situation.

Noida women fight: What really happened? According to a report by NDTV, the two women are not strangers but acquaintances. They live in the same residential complex in Noida.

The report says that the Noida women fight started over a WhatsApp voice call as a verbal spat but escalated into a full blown physical fight .

The women, one day prior to the incident, had a verbal fight over a WhatsApp voice call, which allegedly included abusive language. The anger reignited when the women met at the society's main gate.

Livemint could not independently verify the claims made by media reports.

Netizens react The video soon went viral on social media, with netizens mocking at the state of the society.

""Noida, Dogs, and Lafdas" should be a Movie," one user said.

"These unpad people got rich by the real estate boom in Noida. They cannot be class for life. They are Clown [sic]," another added.

A third user advocated for women's safety. “Every woman should carry Pepper spray to control women like her. Hell Indian policemen/women should carry a Taser.”

Another user mocked at the residents of Noida in general.