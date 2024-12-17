‘Stand up’ has often been used as a punishment, and is a common scene in schools. One may not expect the same scene in government offices. However, the CEO of the Noida residential plot department made 16 employees of the office experience a ‘back to school’ moment, after he made them ‘stand up’ as a punishment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) CEO Dr Lokesh M made 16 employees stand for about 30 minutes as they had kept an elderly man waiting for long.

What happened at the Noida Development office The CEO, Dr Lokesh M, is a 2005-batch IAS officer. He assumed charge of Noida in 2023 and frequently reviews footage from around 65 cameras that have been installed at the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) office. Reportedly, Dr Lokesh instructs staff not to make people, especially senior citizens visiting the office, wait for long hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elderly man was forced to wait On Monday, the CEO noticed an elderly man standing at a counter. He promptly instructed the female official at the counter to assist the man without delay and to clearly inform him if his request could not be fulfilled.

Around 20 minutes later, the CEO noticed that the elderly man was still standing at the same counter. Frustrated by this, Dr Lokesh reprimanded all the officials at the counters.

The CEO then ordered the officials to stand and work for 30 minutes as a form of punishment. A video of the incident, now gone viral, shows the officials, including women employees, standing and working after the CEO's directive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While giving punishment to the Noida Authority officials, the CEO Dr Lokesh reportedly said, "Only when you work while standing, you will understand the difficulties faced by the elderly."