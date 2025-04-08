Noida restaurant owner arrested after woman gets chicken biryani instead of veg during Navratri | Viral video

India holds its culture dear, and having non-vegetarian or alcohol during the 9-day Navratri festival is just a no-no for most.

Just when the Chaitra Navratri concluded, news of a pure vegetarian woman allegedly receiving a non-vegetarian biryani instead of her vegetarian biryani order went viral online.

Since religious sentiments were hurt, the Noida police arrested the restaurant owner – identified as Rahul Rajvanshi.

Here's what happened: A woman named Chhaya Sharma from Greater Noida said she ordered vegetarian biryani from “Lucknowi Kabab Paratha” through a food delivery app during Navratri. However, in a viral video, she claimed she was sent a non-vegetarian biryani instead.

She said she was a pure vegetarian and did not realise that the biryani contained meat until she had eaten a few bites.

In a teary-eyed video, Chhaya Sharma claimed that she was made to eat non-vegetarian during Navratri “on purpose”.

“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navaratri,” she says in Hindi in the viral video.

“This is intentional. Whoever did this has done it intentionally. How can they send non-veg when I ordered veg biryani,” she claimed.

She also said the restaurant closed moments after she received the order and that despite repeated calls, no one addressed her grievances.

Also Read | Zomato user ends up receiving chicken biryani despite ordering pure-veg food

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims.

Restaurant owner arrested: After the video went viral on social media, the Noida police on Monday arrested the restaurant owner from Central Noida.

“On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed she ordered a vegetarian dish from a restaurant but was instead delivered a non-vegetarian item,” the police said.

DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the Police have arrested the restaurant owner based on a complaint and sent the food sample for testing to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens did not buy the woman's act and said no “pure vegetarian” person would order from a place serving both veg and non-veg, especially during Navratri.

Social media users also questioned the restaurant owner's arrest.

“If you're pure vegetarian then she shouldn't have ordered from ‘Lucknowi Kabab Parantha’,” a user said.

“Restaurant owner is arrested under which law section?” asked another curious user.

“Ordering veg food in Navratri from a kebab restaurant? Ironical!!! No veg biriyani has clearly visible pieces of chicken/mutton, which is clearly evident in her video also.The lady wants to become viral by such a prank,” claimed a user.