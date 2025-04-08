Noida restaurant owner arrested after woman gets chicken biryani instead of veg during Navratri | Viral video

India holds its culture dear, and having non-vegetarian or alcohol during the 9-day Navratri festival is just a no-no for most.
Just when the Chaitra Navratri concluded, news of a pure vegetarian woman allegedly receiving a non-vegetarian biryani instead of her vegetarian biryani order went viral online.
Since religious sentiments were hurt, the Noida police arrested the restaurant owner – identified as Rahul Rajvanshi.
A woman named Chhaya Sharma from Greater Noida said she ordered vegetarian biryani from “Lucknowi Kabab Paratha” through a food delivery app during Navratri. However, in a viral video, she claimed she was sent a non-vegetarian biryani instead.
She said she was a pure vegetarian and did not realise that the biryani contained meat until she had eaten a few bites.
In a teary-eyed video, Chhaya Sharma claimed that she was made to eat non-vegetarian during Navratri “on purpose”.
“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navaratri,” she says in Hindi in the viral video.
“This is intentional. Whoever did this has done it intentionally. How can they send non-veg when I ordered veg biryani,” she claimed.
She also said the restaurant closed moments after she received the order and that despite repeated calls, no one addressed her grievances.
LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims.
After the video went viral on social media, the Noida police on Monday arrested the restaurant owner from Central Noida.
“On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed she ordered a vegetarian dish from a restaurant but was instead delivered a non-vegetarian item,” the police said.
DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the Police have arrested the restaurant owner based on a complaint and sent the food sample for testing to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Netizens did not buy the woman's act and said no “pure vegetarian” person would order from a place serving both veg and non-veg, especially during Navratri.
Social media users also questioned the restaurant owner's arrest.
“If you're pure vegetarian then she shouldn't have ordered from ‘Lucknowi Kabab Parantha’,” a user said.
“Restaurant owner is arrested under which law section?” asked another curious user.
“Ordering veg food in Navratri from a kebab restaurant? Ironical!!! No veg biriyani has clearly visible pieces of chicken/mutton, which is clearly evident in her video also.The lady wants to become viral by such a prank,” claimed a user.
“Being a pure vegetarian, how come u ordered food from a non-veg restaurant... If the hotel is serving both veg and non veg then it might have been a human error. During peak hours mistake would happen and they are not intentional. Arresting hotel owner is not the right thing,” said another user.