Noida startup CEO says he fired senior employee for asking ‘what to do next’. Internet divided

A Noida-based CEO has gone viral on social media after sharing the reason behind firing a senior employee — a decision that has now sparked a debate around workplace expectations, leadership and accountability in modern corporate culture.

The debate began after the Nitin Verma, founder and CEO of InstaAstro posted on LinkedIn about an interaction with a senior hire who allegedly approached him with the question: “Sir, tell me what to do next.”

According to the CEO, the employee had been hired specifically to independently manage a function within the company. He claimed the role came with complete freedom, minimal supervision and no micromanagement. However, the moment the employee sought direct guidance on the next step, the CEO said he felt the person lacked the ownership expected from someone in a senior position.

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CEO Shares Why He Fired The Employee Explaining the incident in detail, the CEO said he decided to let the employee go after what he described as a revealing conversation. Sharing the exchange in his LinkedIn post, he wrote:

“I fired someone because He asked me,

"Sir tell me what to do next."

A senior hire.

Someone I brought in specifically because I didn't want to think for that function anymore.

Someone I gave full freedom to on day one.

No micromanagement. No daily check-ins. No approvals needed.

And he came to me asking what to do next.

I asked him, what do you think should be done?

He said, "Sir you know better."

I asked, why did I hire you then?

Silence.”

The CEO went on to say that the episode reinforced his views on ownership and initiative in leadership roles. According to him, senior professionals are expected to identify problems, take responsibility and make decisions independently instead of constantly seeking instructions from management.

Reflecting on the experience, he added:

“Here's what I have learned about ownership,

You cannot give it to someone.

Either they walk in with it.

Or they never find it.

Freedom without ownership is just confusion.

And I cannot build a company on people who need to be told what to think.

If you're a senior professional reading this,

Your job is to walk in every morning and ask yourself,

What needs to be done?

That's what seniority actually means.”

Social Media Users Split Over CEO’s Decision The post quickly gained traction online, triggering strong reactions from professionals, founders and employees across platforms.

While some users agreed with the CEO’s perspective and said senior professionals are expected to solve problems independently, others argued that leadership teams still need to define priorities, expectations and direction clearly.

One user questioned whether the employee had received enough clarity from the start.

“I feel there may not have been clear expectations from the onset. Giving someone “full freedom” without defining priorities, outcomes, decision boundaries, or what success looks like can create confusion rather than ownership.”

Another user argued that companies often expect employees to think like founders without giving them the authority or context that comes with such responsibility.

“This sounds more like expecting a co-founder mindset from an employee role.A senior employee should drive execution, but leadership still defines direction, priorities, and business context.also context matters right? so you may be completely right in your situation. But generalized it can't agree. Employee ownership and co-founder mindset are not always the same thing.”

A third user shared a personal career lesson that resonated with many people in the comments section.

“My first boss told me to never bring him a problem without bringing three solutions first. That advice changed my entire career,”

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Another commenter said the viral story lacked sufficient context to fairly judge either side.

“I know you are trying to make a point about ownership but all you did was provide a snapshot ... of how you saw it ... without describing the journey of how you go to that point ... without context your story is incomplete and it is difficult to either agree or disagree with you,”

One user also highlighted the pressure that comes with workplace autonomy.