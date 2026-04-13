Noida techie goes from ₹40 LPA to driving Rapido to pay ₹95,000 EMI to keep ₹1.4 crore flat — ‘If only I hadn't...’

A dream house worth ₹1.4 crore quickly turned into a nightmare for a techie who once earned ₹40 lakh a year, but was pushed into working as a Rapido driver to make ends meet.

This viral story is about a Noida techie who was laid off from his high-paying job three months ago, and the cost of the one thing he really loved, his posh 3BHK, started pinching.

According to a viral video on social media, in 2024, the techie bought a 3BHK flat in Prateek Grand City, Noida, at a monthly home loan EMI of ₹95,000. Just when things seemed good in life — a well-paying job, a premium home, a long-term plan — the global tech layoffs crushed his dreams.

The once elated man, who thought he had achieved a great milestone after the purchase of a spacious apartment, now stays up at night wondering how to pay the EMI each month and sustain a life.

Techie turned Rapido driver To cope with his finances, the techie has started working as a Rapido rider, saving every amount to be able to meet his monthly commitment.

“He took a 3BHK worth 1.4 crore when his salary was 40 LPA, but now he's jobless—how will he manage the 95 thousand EMI for 20 years?” a person who claimed to be the techie's friend said in the viral video.

He shared with the online audience that he had recently visited the techie, and the emotional toll of the layoff and the stress of the EMI loop were visible on his face. The uncertainty around finding a new job has only added to the pressure.

The friend also said that the same home he once brought with much pride now brings him worry. He said that the techie spends sleepless nights thinking about the decision he made.

“I was just coming back from meeting my friend at Prateek Grand City—he had bought a 3BHK flat there in 2024 for about 1.4 crore. At that time, his salary package was 40 LPA, so he took it in the excitement at first, but now he's feeling a ton of regret,” he wrote in the viral post.

“Every night he goes to sleep with tears in his eyes, just thinking, 'If only I hadn't made this decision.'” the friend added.

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How did the netizens react? Social media users were moved by the story of the Noida techie and highlighted the uncertainty of the job market. “In life, big decisions shouldn't be made just by looking at the salary... because a job can be lost anytime,” a user said.

“The world of appearances and the web of EMIs have left the middle class with nothing to call their own. We end up throwing a huge chunk of our salary into bank instalments,” another user said. “It is crucial to have an emergency fund in today's times.”