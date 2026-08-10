Noida woman alleges PVR denied entry over diabetes kit: 'If you have this condition, you shouldn't come'

A woman with Type 1 diabetes has alleged that she was stopped from entering a PVR INOX cinema in Noida because she was carrying an emergency kit needed to manage dangerously low blood sugar levels. Jyotsana Rangeen shared the incident on X, saying security staff objected to her carrying the kit despite her explaining that it was medically necessary. She also alleged that a manager told her that people with her condition should not come to watch movies.

She called for better training for cinema staff so that customers with medical conditions are not treated like they are carrying prohibited items. "The manager even said, 'If you have this condition, you shouldn't come to watch a movie.' This is discrimination. Your staff need urgent awareness training," she wrote.

Notably, the emergency kit she was carrying is used during episodes of hypoglycaemia, when blood sugar levels fall dangerously low. For people with Type 1 diabetes, having quick access to food, glucose or other emergency supplies can be medically important.

PVR Responds The post drew widespread attention online, prompting a response from PVR. The cinema chain apologised for the experience and said it understood the importance of diabetes kits.

"We're truly sorry to hear about your experience. We understand how essential a Type 1 diabetes kit is and regret the inconvenience caused. This certainly does not reflect the experience we aim to provide," PVR wrote.

PVR INOX later clarified that medically necessary food, beverages and diabetes kits are permitted inside its cinemas. According to the company, the security staff member initially mistook the items for regular outside food before being informed of their medical purpose.

The company said the items were allowed once the duty manager was made aware of the situation. It also said it would reinforce the guidelines with its staff to prevent similar incidents and make visits easier for customers with medical needs.

Internet Reacts The incident has sparked a wider discussion online about accessibility and the need for frontline staff to understand basic medical requirements. Several users criticised the alleged remarks by the manager and argued that employees should be better equipped to handle situations involving customers with health-related needs.

A user wrote, “This is a straightforward deficiency of service under Section 2(11), Consumer Protection Act, 2019. File at your District Commission via e-Daakhil, limitation two years. Two urgent steps: 1. Email PVR today demanding preservation of entrance and lobby CCTV for that date and time. Footage gets overwritten in weeks, and ignoring a written notice draws an adverse inference. 2. Get a physician's letter confirming the kit must stay on your person. Plead the manager's remark separately for mental agony. Ask for refund, compensation, costs, and a direction that PVR circulate a medical-items policy chain-wide.”

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Another user commented, "Your emergency kit could become a health hazard for others in the cinema hall. Theatres cannot risk the health of others who have come to watch movie. It is a pro active approach to save you and others. Stay at home, Get an amoni theatre built in your house. Stop crying."

"Shameful. My child has same condition we were planning to watch, will be his first movie after T1D is deducted. Confused now should we book or not," a third user wrote.