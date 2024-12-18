A woman in Noida allegedly slapped a school child over a fight with her kid, which led to a heated argument with his parent. In a viral video, the woman can be seen hitting another lady who was recording the incident.

The altercation video has gone viral on social media and has sparked outrage among netizens. Noida Police has registered a case, and the matter is being investigated. The viral video from Noida's Gaur City-2 also showed the woman hurling abuses at the person recording the video.

Noida woman thrashes kid | Watch video In one of the two videos, the woman can be heard as saying that she will hit the child again whenever she will meet him. “Wherever I find him alone, I will slap him,” she said in Hindi. Moment when the lady filming the incident asked, ‘Why did you hit the child?’, she met with a tight slap from the woman.

In the second video, the woman can be seen hurling abuse and even charging at the person filming the incident. The argument ended after bystanders intervened and asked both the women to leave the matter.

What led to the fight? The case was registered after the father of the kid, hit by the woman, filed a complaint with Noida Police. The matter started when a quarrel broke out between two children. Later, the kid called his mother, who lost her temper and reportedly slapped the boy. The woman didn't stop even after the intervention of other colony residents.

Noida Police statement in the matter.