Twisha Sharma's final WhatsApp chats trigger fury, internet debates ‘save marriage at any cost’ mindset

A series of alleged WhatsApp chats linked to Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old from Noida who died in Bhopal just months after her marriage, has sparked widespread grief and outrage across social media platforms.

The screenshots, now circulating widely online, appear to show Twisha pleading with her family while describing emotional distress inside her marital home. As the conversations went viral, they reopened a painful public conversation around the pressure many women face to continue troubled marriages despite repeated signs of suffering.

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Twisha had reportedly been married into a prominent Bhopal family for only five months.

Journalist Piyush Rai, who posts on X under the handle @Benarasiyaa, shared details of the case online and alleged that the family was facing difficulties in its fight for justice.

“This nightmare ended in the most tragic way possible – with the death of Twisha Sharma, a young woman from Noida who had married into a powerful Bhopal family just five months ago. Now, even as their daughter’s body lies in the morgue, her family is fighting tooth and nail for justice,” he wrote.

He further quoted Twisha’s parents as saying, “The entire system is pitted against us. Attempt being made to cover up.”

Journalist Barkha Dutt also reacted to the case and wrote, “Take me home - my life has become hell- Twisha Sharma’s horrific final days bring home, once again, the premium society must stop placing on women remaining in marriages that are literally killing them.”

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Allegations Against In-Laws Surface According to claims made by the family and amplified online, Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala, is a retired judge who previously served in Bhopal and is among those accused in the case.

Twisha’s parents have alleged that Giribala’s influence complicated the legal process and claimed there was a “mismatch” between the post-mortem report and what they described as the “actual findings”.

The family is now reportedly requesting that the case be transferred outside Bhopal, either to Delhi or another independent jurisdiction.

While several allegations surrounding the case continue to circulate online, official findings are awaited.

WhatsApp Messages Become The Centre Of Online Debate The strongest reactions online emerged after screenshots of Twisha’s alleged WhatsApp conversations with her family surfaced on social media.

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In one message, Twisha appeared deeply distressed while speaking about accusations made by her husband, Samarth.

“Samarth pooch raha hai kiska baccha tha jo abort kiya hai! Mummy yaha par mai bus pagal ho jaungi. Mujhse nahi ho pa raha ab ye sab,” she allegedly wrote.

In another exchange, she claimed that her mother-in-law refused to believe complaints against Samarth because he “lies smoothly”.

The chats then showed Twisha’s family attempting to calm the situation and prevent further conflict.

One message being widely circulated online read: “Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi maangvana chahta hai.”

Twisha’s mother allegedly replied, “Papa maag lenge. Sorry to bol hi dete hai papa. Mein or papa aajaye.”

For many social media users, these messages became symbolic of the emotional compromises families often make to preserve marriages.

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‘Why Are Women Told To Adjust?’ The viral chats soon triggered broader conversations around societal expectations imposed on women after marriage.

Many online users said the screenshots reflected a familiar pattern in Indian households, where daughters are often encouraged to tolerate difficult situations instead of immediately leaving harmful environments.

One user wrote, “Very evident from the WhatsApp screenshots that the girl’s family desperately wanted the marriage to work no matter what.”

Another commented, “Marriage BEFORE daughter’s life. Society BEFORE daughter’s life.”

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Several women also shared personal stories involving toxic marriages, emotional abuse and pressure from relatives to “adjust”.

One user wrote, “We need to learn to distance ourselves from toxic people in time and value life.”

Another shared, “I had a similar issue with my sister within two days of marriage… in the end we took a call and got her back.”

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Victim-Blaming Remarks Spark Backlash

Alongside grief and anger, sections of social media also drew criticism for comments perceived as victim blaming.

Some users questioned Twisha’s personal life or attempted to justify the husband’s behaviour, leading to sharp backlash online.

One user responded, “Seeing comments from the men in this thread they would rather blame dead victim instead of accepting the truth.”

Others urged parents to prioritise their daughters’ safety over societal pressure.

“Dear parents ..listen to ur daughters pain n sufferings n take her back home asap ..don’t tell her to adjust or tolerate,” one post read.

Another user wrote, “If your daughter is saying that she is ill treated please don’t tell her to ignore or sambhal le… please just go and get her back.”

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As the case continues to generate intense discussion online, Twisha Sharma’s death has once again forced uncomfortable conversations into the public spotlight — around marriage, silence, emotional suffering and the cost of asking women to endure endlessly in the name of family and society.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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