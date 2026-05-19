Noida-based CEO says he fired senior employee for asking ‘what to do next’; internet questions his leadership style

The Noida-based founder and CEO of InstaAstro has revealed that he once dismissed a senior employee after the person asked him, “Sir tell me what to do next.” Nitin Verma said the incident completely changed how he views leadership, accountability and ownership in the workplace.

‘I hired him so I wouldn’t have to think for that function’ In a LinkedIn post that sparked debate online, Verma said the employee had been recruited specifically to independently manage a particular business function.

“I fired someone because he asked me, ‘Sir tell me what to do next.’ A senior hire. Someone I brought in specifically because I didn't want to think for that function anymore,” he wrote.

Explaining why the question frustrated him, Verma said there was no micromanagement within the organisation. According to him, the employee had complete autonomy, with no constant follow-ups or approval barriers.

However, when the employee approached him asking what should be done next, Verma interpreted it as a lack of initiative and ownership.

‘Why did I hire you then?’ Verma recalled responding by asking the employee what he personally believed should be done.

“He said, ‘Sir you know better.’ I asked, ‘Why did I hire you then?’” Verma wrote, adding that the exchange ended in “silence”.

The entrepreneur said the episode reinforced his belief that ownership is an inherent quality rather than something managers can instil through authority or freedom.

“Here's what I have learned about ownership: You cannot give it to someone. Either they walk in with it. Or they never find it,” he said.

He further argued that freedom at work without personal initiative often leads to confusion instead of meaningful results.

“Freedom without ownership is just confusion,” he added.

CEO’s comments trigger divided reactions online Verma also stated that he could not “build a company on people who need to be told what to think.”

Addressing senior professionals directly, he wrote: “If you're a senior professional reading this, Your job is to walk in every morning and ask yourself, What needs to be done? That's what seniority actually means.”

The post received mixed reactions on LinkedIn, with several users questioning his leadership approach.

“But sometimes a new hire just wants to align with your vision before making a massive strategic call,” one user commented.

Defending his stance, Verma replied: “I understand the point you are making. But there is a difference between alignment and dependency. A senior professional asking for clarity once is normal. A senior professional needing constant direction is dangerous. I am not hiring hands. I am hiring judgment.”