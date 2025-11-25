Noida-based IT engineer quits job, becomes Rapido driver to pay EMIs, netizens say, ‘going to get worse with AI’

A video shared on Instagram has sparked discussion about the ongoing job shortage in the tech sector, after a man revealed that his friend, an IT engineer, has been unemployed for two months and is now working part-time as a Rapido rider to manage his home loan EMIs in Noida.

The video, posted by Instagram user Nomadic Teju, shows him in Greater Noida’s Gaur City explaining how his friend’s situation deteriorated after he resigned from his job hoping to find a better opportunity. He points out that flats in the area usually cost between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore, while monthly rents can reach ₹30,000–35,000.

According to him, the engineer had once lived in one of these apartments with his family. But the hiring slowdown left him without work, forcing him to rent out his own flat and move into a rented one instead. With EMIs still pending and no steady income, he is now relying on part-time Rapido rides and occasional freelance projects to get by.

Social media users reacts The clip has sparked a wider conversation online about the challenges facing tech workers amid AI-related disruptions and limited hiring.

“This is just the beginning… A large number of people are already losing their jobs, and even more will lose them in the future,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Long story short - It's going to be more challenging in India… If anyone has chance to move abroad then don't think twice unless you have a good plan.”

“Just gona get worse with more AI adoption,” a third user said, advising people to avoid major purchases.