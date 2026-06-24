‘Non citizens can also get Indian passport?’ Netizens ask what proves citizenship as MEA calls it ‘travel document’

After the external affairs ministry on Wednesday said that a passport is just a travel document, not a document of citizenship, social media users were in a frenzy, questioning whether non-citizens could also obtain an Indian passport.

“A passport is issued after a lot of due diligence, and it is based on documents from several government agencies,” a MEA official said.

The passport is the latest in a list of documents that do not serve as conclusive proof of citizenship and are merely documents of identity, including the Aadhaar card and the voter identity card, according to the government.

Here's how social media reacted Veteran writer Javed Akhtar reacted to MEA's “passport not proof of citizenship” and asked if the government was issuing Indian passports to non-citizens. “The Ministry of External Affairs says that a passport is a document for travel, not the proof of citizenship. Really ??? So are they providing this travel document to some people without being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen?? It is absurd,” he wrote.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray also reacted, saying, “Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?”

Social media users called it an “absurd” statement and asked what exactly proves citizenship for Indians.

“So non citizens can get an Indian passport also?” asked a user.

“If passport is not proof of citizenship, Aadhaar is not proof, and voter ID is not proof… then WHAT is?" another user asked.

A netizen said, “Struggling to understand why a passport would say nationality Indian if it’s not a proof of citizenship. In case of emergencies, is our embassy responsible for us, or now that it’s a mere travel document, does consular assistance become invalid?”

“Citizenship Act, 1955 → determines whether you are a citizen. Passports Act, 1967 → provides a passport to eligible persons, primarily citizens, for travel. It's serious crime if any govt officials offered passports to Non-Citizens. The Indian govt declared the 'Passport is not the proof of Citizenship'. Because they don't want to punish the officials who did the crimes,” a user noted.

“But here's the interesting thing: a passport is issued only to Indian citizens, yet it does not by itself prove citizenship,” said another user.

Also Read | MHA overhauls Citizenship Rules, OCI registration

A netizen asked how exactly should he probe that he is an “Indian by birth” — “Following things I had submitted for passport:-

1) NOC

2) 10th Marksheet provided by CBSE

3) Graduation Certificate

4) Post-Graduation Certificate

5) Father's Passport

6) Birth Certificate”

A user sarcastically said that at this point, only a BJP membership card would prove citizenship.