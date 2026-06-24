‘Non citizens can also get Indian passport?’ Netizens ask what proves citizenship as MEA calls it ‘travel document’

After the external affairs ministry on Wednesday said that a passport is just a travel document, not a document of citizenship, social media users were in a frenzy, questioning whether non-citizens could also obtain an Indian passport.

“A passport is issued after a lot of due diligence, and it is based on documents from several government agencies,” a MEA official said.

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The passport is the latest in a list of documents that do not serve as conclusive proof of citizenship and are merely documents of identity, including the Aadhaar card and the voter identity card, according to the government.

Here's how social media reacted Veteran writer Javed Akhtar reacted to MEA's “passport not proof of citizenship” and asked if the government was issuing Indian passports to non-citizens. “The Ministry of External Affairs says that a passport is a document for travel, not the proof of citizenship. Really ??? So are they providing this travel document to some people without being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen?? It is absurd,” he wrote.

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Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray also reacted, saying, “Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?”

Social media users called it an “absurd” statement and asked what exactly proves citizenship for Indians.

“So non citizens can get an Indian passport also?” asked a user.

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“If passport is not proof of citizenship, Aadhaar is not proof, and voter ID is not proof… then WHAT is?" another user asked.

A netizen said, “Struggling to understand why a passport would say nationality Indian if it’s not a proof of citizenship. In case of emergencies, is our embassy responsible for us, or now that it’s a mere travel document, does consular assistance become invalid?”

“Citizenship Act, 1955 → determines whether you are a citizen. Passports Act, 1967 → provides a passport to eligible persons, primarily citizens, for travel. It's serious crime if any govt officials offered passports to Non-Citizens. The Indian govt declared the 'Passport is not the proof of Citizenship'. Because they don't want to punish the officials who did the crimes,” a user noted.

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“But here's the interesting thing: a passport is issued only to Indian citizens, yet it does not by itself prove citizenship,” said another user.

Also Read | MHA overhauls Citizenship Rules, OCI registration

A netizen asked how exactly should he probe that he is an “Indian by birth” — “Following things I had submitted for passport:-

1) NOC

2) 10th Marksheet provided by CBSE

3) Graduation Certificate

4) Post-Graduation Certificate

5) Father's Passport

6) Birth Certificate”

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A user sarcastically said that at this point, only a BJP membership card would prove citizenship.

“At this point, maybe we need forehead tattoos in our mother tongue to prove citizenship,” another user joked.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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