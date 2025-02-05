A fake news video about Nora Fatehi’s death has gone viral on social media. An unverified Instagram page falsely claims that the Bollywood actress had died in an accident. Netizens quickly exposed the false claim and criticised Sufiyan Khan, the account owner, for spreading misinformation.

The viral video, which has 19 million views, shows a person doing adventure sports. The person in the video apparently suffers an accidental fall from high above the ground. Khan used the same video from a different angle and claimed in another video that it was Malaika Arora.

Sufiyan Khan seems to be a serial abuser, as his Instagram account contains several other fake claims. In one skiing video on a snowy mountain, the social media user claims Shah Rukh Khan did it.

The Instagram user regularly shares videos from around the world. None of the videos, however, seems original and are believed to have been created by other content creators.

This is not the first time the user has shared a video and it has gone viral. In May 2021, Khan shared an Instagram Reel of an aerial view of scenic nature. The video has received more than 5 million so far.

Nora Fatehi fans react Nora Fatehi fans expressed anger, condemning the fake news and urging people not to believe such false reports.

“Why are u spreading fake news?” asked one fan.

“Shame on you to just get attention posting something like that,” came from another fan.

“Yeh galat hain bhaiya. Don’t spread fake news for fame!! Won’t last long just like soda,” reacted another social media user.

Nora Fatehi thanks fans Nora Fatehi, on the same day when the video of her fake death news was posted, shared a video to thank her fans who are making Instagram Reels with her new song, Snake.