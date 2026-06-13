Nora Fatehi steals the show with her performance of song ‘Siir Siir’ at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada: Watch

Actor Nora Fatehi stole the show with her new song “Siir Siir” performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada on Friday.

The announcement was made on the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account in May, which shared a list of performers that included Fatehi. She shared the stage with artists such as Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Advertisement

The ceremony took place at BMO Field in Toronto.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Nora Fatehi perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? ⌵ Nora Fatehi performed her new song 'Siir Siir' at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada. 2 Why is Nora Fatehi's performance of 'Siir Siir' significant for Indian representation? ⌵ Nora Fatehi described 'Siir Siir' as a strong Indian representation, highlighting the cultural influences and the involvement of a predominantly Indian team behind the music video. 3 How did Nora Fatehi prepare for her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? ⌵ Nora Fatehi collaborated with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream to create 'Siir Siir,' blending various cultural influences for the performance. 4 What features are included in the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ The official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026 includes 'Siir Siir' by Nora Fatehi and collaborative works from diverse global artists showcased in the tournament's official album. 5 Should fans of Nora Fatehi watch her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Yes, fans should watch her performance as it highlights her cultural influences and represents a significant moment for Indian artists on a global stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Nora Fatehi also posted the announcement on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude and saying she feels honoured. She had previously performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Watch videos:

Advertisement

The song, created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, forms part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is included in the tournament’s official album, which features artists from a wide range of musical styles and countries across the globe.

Advertisement

Fatehi also posted the track on her Instagram account on Monday.

She described 'Siir Siir' a "strong Indian representation" in the event like the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The actress stated, "This is song is a very special one for me. Through Siir Siir, we wanted to try and blend different cultural influences and create something that feels truly global yet unique. I really wanted to bring together every part of my identity, from my Moroccan roots, to my Canadian roots as well as the huge influence India has had on me with all the love I have received from the country and the South Asian community at large, which has been so instrumental in my journey," as quoted in a press release, as per ANI.

Advertisement

"What makes this song even more meaningful is the strong Indian representation behind the scenes, from the choreographer and dancers to the styling team, everyone played a huge role in bringing this vision to life. Creating this song for a global event like the FIFA World Cup 2026 for me is almost unreal! It feels like a full-circle moment where different cultures, sounds and people come together. In my own way I hope I am able to bring the amazing sounds of the East to the world," she added.

According to the press note, a significant portion of the team behind the music video is Indian, including the choreographer, dancers, and stylists.

FIFA World Cup 2026 After years of preparation, a larger-than-ever FIFA World Cup has officially begun. The tournament is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and features an expanded format with 48 teams competing across 16 stadiums. A total of 104 matches will be played over 39 days, running from June 11 to July 19.

Advertisement

Mexico kicked off the competition on Thursday with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa, playing in front of an energetic home crowd at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Julián Quiñones opened the scoring of the tournament in the ninth minute, finishing a cross that went through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Mexico doubled their lead midway through the second half when veteran striker Raúl Jiménez headed the ball into the net to seal the win.

On Friday, both the United States and Canada are set to begin their World Cup journey, aiming for a strong start on home soil.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Nora Fatehi steals the show with her performance of song ‘Siir Siir’ at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada: Watch