An Indian podcaster's critique of North Indian tourists' behaviour sparked a heated online debate. Ravi Handa shared his experience of disruptive tourists in Vietnam and criticized the impact of North Indians on his travel plans, leading to mixed reactions from netizens.

Handa, in a post on X said he had gone to Vietnam for his new year break. “Goa was a choice. But not for the reasons any of you people on twitter go bonkers about," he said.

However, the podcaster said, "Goa has too many North Indian tourists, and they ruin the experience," adding that even in Vietnam, "the only bad behaviour was from North Indian tourists".

Sharing his experience of North Indians in Vietnam, Handa said, “A group literally started shouting Bharat Mata ki Jai in a train coach because they saw there were many Indians around. Another couple cut the line with the woman saying - ‘Aage chalo. Yahan koi nahi rokega’."

He said he saw people jumping queues multiple times, and 100% of the time, it was Indians.

"I even stopped one at the cable car line and he replied - 'Hum logon ke pass special pass hai'. Did not want to argue and gave up," a disappointed Handa added.

He was responding to a post by Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind Financial Services. Shenoy had shared that he decided to ditch Goa to go to Thailand for his break this year.

Here's how netizens reacted: Handa's post is making waves online, challenging cultural stereotypes and stirring a pot of opinions as it amassed 1.2 million views on X in less than 24 hours.

"Absolutely spot on here Handa ji! Recent trip to NY JFK same experience even in the internal train system which transfers you from one terminal to another and there is absolutely no rush our brethren keep pushing and heckling other people, they jump queues and speak in loud voices and don't even notice people looking at them with disgust and disdain! I don't know when this will change!" a user said sharing his personal experience.

“was in grand canyon last week .. most of the hulladbazi (hullabaloo) was from Indian folks .. breaking like , taking photos dangerously- one couple literally went to the edge breaking the barrier .. the guys there had to shout down this bad behaviour," said another user.

However, the stereotyping bothered a follower of Handa, who said she was unfollowing him because of his biased opinion.

"Stereotyping North Indians surely will get you two cents Ravi from like minded people, but this mentality has only not allowed us to progress as a society, coz everyone is busy in North vs South vs East vs West debate. Ironically, I have met my fair share of people who misbehave worse than North Indians.. u just can't paint a picture with a single brush… Unfollowing..." the user said.

“Uber racist comment. How did you know that misbehaving tourists were North India? You can tell everything about a person by looking at him," another added.

While the internet was divided, a few Indians acknowledged the problem and said it needed to be checked.

"Yep. We have to agree that we Indians don't have civics sense (including me). We need to improve. And more people coming out on SM is one such way to nudge us to improve," a user said.