North Korea reopens borders for tourists first time after 5 years: Check 4 reasons why you should travel to visit it

North Korea will welcome tourists to Samjiyon this December after a long closure. Winter offers unique activities like ice sculptures, skiing and key holidays.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published15 Aug 2024, 02:45 PM IST
North Korea reopens borders for tourists first time after 5 years: Check 4 reasons why you should travel to visit it
North Korea reopens borders for tourists first time after 5 years: Check 4 reasons why you should travel to visit it(Pixabay)

North Korea is preparing to welcome tourists to one of its cities this December after keeping its borders closed for almost five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports from China-based tour companies indicate that the northern city of Samjiyon will be open to visitors. North Korea had isolated itself from the world when the pandemic began in 2020. It began easing its restrictions only in mid-2023.

Also Read | Independence Day weekend sends Indians into a travel frenzy

The closure of borders stopped the flow of vital imports, resulting in food shortages worsened by global sanctions due to the nation's nuclear activities. On August 14, KTG Tours from Shenyang posted on Facebook that, while Samjiyon's reopening was confirmed, they expected Pyongyang and other areas would soon follow.

"We have just been told that tourists will be able to go to Samjiyon (Mt. Paektu area). Exact dates to be confirmed. So far just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too!!!" it wrote.

Also Read | A buyer’s guide to smart luggage: Power up your travel with these top picks

At the same time, the travel agency listed four reasons why tourists should visit North Korea. Here are those:

No crowd

Few tourists visit the country, which provides a unique opportunity. Visitors can interact with soldiers and take photos at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) without the usual crowds. This also means shorter wait times at significant sites like the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun.

Festivals

Some key North Korean holidays occur in winter. Joining the locals for New Year's festivities or taking part in the February 16 celebrations for Chairman Kim Jong Il's Birthday, including mass dances and nighttime fireworks, are experiences that stand out.

Also Read | Travel gadgets buying guide: Our top picks of essential tech for your adventures

Winter

In winter, you'll find unique ice sculptures in North Korea, like the ice rocket and ice Juche Tower, which aren't available at other times of the year. It also involves skiing and playing with snowmen.

Cost-effectiveness

Budget tours are organised in November and March. Despite the lower cost, the organisers ensure accommodation in one of Pyongyang's top hotels, the Yanggakdo or the Koryo, making it a reason to celebrate.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 02:45 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsNorth Korea reopens borders for tourists first time after 5 years: Check 4 reasons why you should travel to visit it

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue