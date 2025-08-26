North West stuns in bold corset-inspired look during Rome dinner with mom Kim Kardashian, sparking buzz

Kim Kardashian and her 12-year-old daughter North West made a fashionable appearance in Rome this week, turning heads with their coordinated gothic-inspired outfits during a dinner at the popular Pierluigi Restaurant.

The mother-daughter pair are currently holidaying in Italy, enjoying some quality time together.

For their evening outing, Kim wore a black silk slip dress with delicate lace detailing, while North embraced a bold look of her own — sporting a black corset-style top, a denim mini skirt, and chunky platform boots. Her hair featured a striking ombre effect, fading from green to black to blue.

North’s fashion-forward appearance sparked attention online, with many noting how grown-up she looked alongside her mother — who is known globally for her influence on style and beauty trends.

Kim with daughter North West.

The trip comes after Kardashian spent the previous week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her younger children. She is now enjoying a quieter stay in Rome, accompanied by longtime friend Charlotte Adams, her husband Ryan, and the couple’s three children.

Netizens react to North West's look North, who is a 12-year-old child, drew mixed attention because of her look. While one person wrote, “full beat, long fake nails, 30in bundles, a push-up bustier and platform heels is a lot of an outfit for a 12 year old child, I hope Kim is going to protect this baby [sic],” another person wrote, “if you find anything inappropriate about this outfit, you need to be in therapy! [sic].”

A third person commented, “it’s literally not up to kim to shield her children from weirdos. for years yall have been offended by little black girls advanced development as if it’s something we can control. she’s wearing a perfectly appropriate outfit, she’s just built a little more maturely. and luckily, she’s with her mom and not out on the town [sic].”