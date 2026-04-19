Northeastern woman says gifting a broom improved ties with Delhi landlord; ‘Maybe these jhadus are the secret’

A light-hearted video about a household item has gone viral after an Instagram user shared how a jhaadu (broom) from Arunachal Pradesh helped improve her relationship with her landlord in Delhi.

In a video posted by user @shellcopter, the woman explained that traditional jhaadus from the Northeast are “built different” — thicker, stronger and more durable than those commonly available in Delhi markets. She recalled feeling “genuinely disappointed” when she first bought a broom in the capital, saying the options were thin and wore out quickly.

A simple gift that made a difference During a visit home, the woman said her mother packed a few sturdy jhaadus along with vegetables and fermented food. Instead of giving the food to the landlord, her mother suggested gifting a broom.

The idea worked better than expected. “I kid you not, it changed everything,” she said, adding that the landlord “absolutely loved it”. She added that the landlord later began asking for more jhaadus whenever she travelled home, even offering to pay for them.

‘A jhaadu is universal’: Video strikes a chord In the video, the woman reflected on how not everything from home connects across cultures, but simple items sometimes do. “A jhaadu is universal. Also, gifting someone something from your home without thinking about anything in return, I think it's one of the most underrated things someone can do for you. So if you're from the Northeast and you want a better relationship with your landlord, give them a Jhaadu. Trust me on this one,” she said.

The clip quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing similar stories and humorous reactions.

“Lol I gifted my landlord 1kg bag of real Assam tea leaf he was impressed,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “My landlord in Delhi spoke very highly of tenants from the NE states, he told they keep the house very clean. Maybe these jhadus are the secret.”

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“United by Jhaadu,” joked a third.

Some users even suggested business ideas. “You should approach authorities to get GI tag for that Jhaadu otherwise people will start to copy it and calling it theirs,” one comment read.