Not a very ‘swift’ welcome for pop star as Eagles fans boo Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

But to her surprise, her reception this season was a whole lot different than last year.

The pop superstar, who was cheered on loudly when she arrived at the big game in Las Vegas, was instead booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd when she was shown on the video boards inside the Superdome during a break in the first quarter of Super Bowl.

Sitting next to rapper Ice Spice, Swift gave a bit of a side-eye and wrinkled her nose when she realized the booing was directed at her.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Lmao Taylor Swift getting a much-earned reality check... you love to see it,” a social media user said, and another said, “She deserves it.”

“lol did she say 'What's going on?'” a netizen wondered.

“LOL, she was surprised by that. Nice clip,” said a user.

“To be fair, it's not her fault they constantly show her on camera,” a user pointed out.

“They were booing Ice Spice. Really hoping she would've brought Lana,” another user said.

Donald Trump at the Super Bowl Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was greeted a lot more warmly at the Super Bowl game. He is the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl in person.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with the National Football League and a controversial history of mixing politics and sports.

When Donald Trump entered the stadium, to meet briefly with families of the victims of the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street as well as police officers and emergency workers, he was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd.

Notably, Taylor Swift had endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election.

The power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season when the four-time All-Pro tight end invited the now-14-time Grammy Award winner to watch him play in a matchup with the Bears. Kelce had famously tried to deliver a friendship bracelet to Swift when she played at Arrowhead Stadium, only to be thwarted.

Their relationship blossomed as the Chiefs pursued their second consecutive Super Bowl last year. Swift was part of the on-field celebration on a cold night in Baltimore when the Chiefs beat the Ravens to win the AFC championship.

Then came Swift's star turn at the big game in Las Vegas.

She was in the midst of her Eras Tour and had played a concert in Tokyo the same weekend. Swift made a mad dash from there to the airport, hopped a private jet to Los Angeles, and made it to Las Vegas with time to spare.

Once inside Allegiant Stadium, fans and TV cameras watched Swift win a beer-chugging contest, party with celebrity friends such as Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey, and eventually make her way to the field following the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the 49ers.

Kelce and Swift celebrated by locking lips as red and gold confetti fell around them like rain.

Will Travis Kelce pop ‘the question’? The big question swirling this Sunday was not whether Taylor Swift would make it to the game, like last year, but what could happen if she found herself on the field afterwards, celebrating Travis Kelce's third straight Super Bowl title and fourth overall.

The 35-year-old Kelce has been noncommittal about playing next year, and some within the Chiefs organization are bracing for his potential retirement.

Kelce has been laying the groundwork for his post-playing career, building a lucrative podcast with his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, and appearing on “Saturday Night Live” and other TV shows.

Then there's the question of whether Kelce might pop the question.

According to BetMGM, those willing to gamble on his plans could get 8/1 odds that Kelce would propose to Swift with a Chiefs victory.

The Chiefs are 19-3 with her in the crowd, including 9-0 this season. She has never seen them lose in the playoffs.

