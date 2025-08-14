Not all heart attacks are ‘dramatic’: Cardiologist shares 7 life-saving daily habits

Heart attack cases — which earlier were seen largely in adults — have now registered a sharp rise among people in their 40s and even younger individuals. The spike in cases has triggered panic, with many speculating about the causes and fuelling a wave of myths.
According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) — disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease — are the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.
A common misconception, experts say, is that being slim automatically means being fit. Dr Vishal Garg, a leading heart specialist at Jeewan Mala Hospital, Karol Bagh, spoke at length about the behavioural risk factors for heart disease, among other issues.
According to Dr Garg, many slim individuals carry high levels of visceral fat — the dangerous fat stored around organs. “It leads to chronic inflammation, which is a major risk factor for heart disease,” he explained.
Stress is another silent culprit. “Perhaps the most overlooked danger is chronic stress,” Dr Garg warned. “Long-term stress causes inflammation and plaque build-up in arteries. This is often made worse by unhealthy coping mechanisms like stress eating, drinking, and avoiding exercise.”
Heart attacks are not always ‘dramatic’. “Many are ‘silent,’ with subtle symptoms that are easy to miss,” Dr Garg said. These include:
Vague chest discomfort — often mistaken for heartburn or a muscle strain.
Pain in other areas — arms, back, neck, or jaw, which is particularly common in women.
Sudden fatigue — unexplained exhaustion.
Shortness of breath — even without chest pain.
Other symptoms — cold sweats, light-headedness, or nausea.
“For diabetic patients, there may be no typical symptom, just a vague feeling,” he added.
While supplements, smartwatches, and viral fitness challenges have become increasingly popular, Dr Garg urges caution. “Supplements often lack scientific proof and aren’t well-regulated,” he said. “Smartwatch ECGs can’t diagnose a heart attack or blocked arteries — they only detect certain heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation. And fitness challenges can push people into overexertion, especially with undiagnosed conditions.”
“You don’t need a gym or fancy equipment,” Dr Garg said. His prescription for a healthy heart is straightforward:
His message is clear: “Your Body Mass Index (BMI) isn’t everything. Don’t let your size fool you into thinking your heart is safe.”
Body Mass Index is a numerical value calculated using a person’s weight and height to estimate whether they are underweight, a healthy weight, overweight, or obese.