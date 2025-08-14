Not all heart attacks are ‘dramatic’: Cardiologist shares 7 life-saving daily habits

Heart attack cases — which earlier were seen largely in adults — have now registered a sharp rise among people in their 40s and even younger individuals. The spike in cases has triggered panic, with many speculating about the causes and fuelling a wave of myths.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) — disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease — are the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

A common misconception, experts say, is that being slim automatically means being fit. Dr Vishal Garg, a leading heart specialist at Jeewan Mala Hospital, Karol Bagh, spoke at length about the behavioural risk factors for heart disease, among other issues.

Can You Be Slim and Still Have Dangerous Fat? “The myth that being thin automatically means you’re healthy is dangerous,” Dr Garg said. According to Dr Garg, many slim individuals carry high levels of visceral fat — the dangerous fat stored around organs. “It leads to chronic inflammation, which is a major risk factor for heart disease,” he explained.

Is Stress Silently Damaging Your Heart? Stress is another silent culprit. “Perhaps the most overlooked danger is chronic stress,” Dr Garg warned. “Long-term stress causes inflammation and plaque build-up in arteries. This is often made worse by unhealthy coping mechanisms like stress eating, drinking, and avoiding exercise.”

What Are the Subtle Signs You Might Miss? Heart attacks are not always ‘dramatic’. “Many are ‘silent,’ with subtle symptoms that are easy to miss,” Dr Garg said. These include:

Vague chest discomfort — often mistaken for heartburn or a muscle strain.

Pain in other areas — arms, back, neck, or jaw, which is particularly common in women.

Sudden fatigue — unexplained exhaustion.

Shortness of breath — even without chest pain.

Other symptoms — cold sweats, light-headedness, or nausea.

“For diabetic patients, there may be no typical symptom, just a vague feeling,” he added.

Should You Trust Online Health Trends? While supplements, smartwatches, and viral fitness challenges have become increasingly popular, Dr Garg urges caution. “Supplements often lack scientific proof and aren’t well-regulated,” he said. “Smartwatch ECGs can’t diagnose a heart attack or blocked arteries — they only detect certain heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation. And fitness challenges can push people into overexertion, especially with undiagnosed conditions.”

What Simple Habits Can Protect Your Heart? “You don’t need a gym or fancy equipment,” Dr Garg said. His prescription for a healthy heart is straightforward:

Walk briskly for 30 minutes most days — improves circulation and strengthens the heart. Include bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, and press-ups to build heart-supporting muscle. Eat more fruits and vegetables — aim for a colourful plate to get a variety of nutrients. Choose whole grains over refined ones — oats, brown rice, and whole wheat keep blood sugar stable. Reduce salt and sugar intake — season with herbs and spices instead of relying on processed snacks. Practise stress management — deep breathing, mindfulness, or light stretching can calm the body. Get 7–9 hours of quality sleep — and connect regularly with friends or family to boost emotional health. Is BMI the Whole Story? His message is clear: “Your Body Mass Index (BMI) isn’t everything. Don’t let your size fool you into thinking your heart is safe.”

