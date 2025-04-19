‘Not an easy world…’: Ranveer Allahbadia reveals ’emotional side’ of India’s Got Latent row; recounts ‘greatest test’

Over a month after Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘obscene’ remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show spiralled into a huge controversy, and the Supreme Court finally granted him bail after his arrest, the 31-year-old podcaster has opened up about the emotional turmoil that he went through during the whole process.

“It's been immensely difficult,” BeerBiceps stated in his latest post, referring to the whole India's Got Latent controversy as the “greatest test that life threw" his "way."

“There were many days I broke down in private. This was as far as my heart's been pushed. Not an easy world when you choose to grow in public,” Ranveer Allahbadia added, stressing the importance of family, friends, and mental health, when life gives one lemons.

What happened to Ranveer Allahbadia Ranveer Allahbadia faced multiple FIRs after his 'obscene' “watch your parents have **x” remark on the sets of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Not just him, but four other judges on the show, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani came under legal scrutiny for their comments in the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia loses followers Following the massive row, Ranveer Allahbadia lost nearly 72,000 followers on Instagram, and 72,000 subscribers on YouTube.

SC restricts Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any shows On February 19, the Supreme Court ordered Ranveer Allahbadia to not air any show on YouTube, or any other mode of audio, or video, till further orders.

The apex court had also stayed the registration of any fresh FIRs against Allahbadia and had imposed a temporary ban on his podcast activities, as well as restricting his international travel until further orders.