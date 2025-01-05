If skipping dish duty could ignite a global debate, this Indian-origin CEO’s confession post would surely be it. In a LinkedIn post, the CEO, who is “worth $5,000/hour”, said he hadn't done dishes in four years, and the Internet went abuzz with a debate on productivity, delegation, and the value of time.

‘Not because I’m lazy,’ the CEO remarked, highlighting the value of time and the importance of outsourcing.

“Haven’t done dishes in 4 years. Not because I’m lazy. Because my time is worth $5,000/hour,” the post read.

However, to explain the reason behind his decision, the CEO said delegating tasks like washing dishes, which could be outsourced for $15/hour, allowed him to focus on work worth $5,000/hour. “Simple math,” he said, calling it an “obvious” decision.

The CEO concluded his post by encouraging others to reevaluate their time use: “Stop doing $15/hour tasks. Start doing $5,000/hour work. That’s how you scale.”

Here's how netizens reacted: The post quickly went viral, with some applauding his dedication to efficiency and others questioning the broader implications of sharing household chores and its practicality for ordinary professionals.

Critics highlighted that outsourcing isn't universally viable and emphasised the privilege behind such choices. However, supporters saw it as a strategic move to focus on high-value tasks.

“The saying, ‘be generous with everything but your time’ has never made more sense..” a user lauded.

“I keep wanting to support my stores and employees by working along side them, but the more I do that the more I use my time up from getting deals and marketing our product. Great lesson here!” said another user.

However, a few users didn't think it was right to calculate the worth of every task in life and said some things should be done just for the sake of it.

“Stop sleeping, because sleeping earns $0/hr. Now *that’s* how you scale.” a user jibbed.